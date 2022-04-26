Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA 2022 Playoffs Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Brooklyn Nets will desperately be looking for a victory against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA 2022 playoffs in order to stay alive in the series. The two teams are slated to face each other tomorrow at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Celtics will be aiming for a victory to seal the series as they have already won the first three matches.

In Game 1 of the series, the Nets were pretty close to winning the match but eventually, they had to concede a heartbreaking defeat by just one point (115-114). But in the next two matches, Celtics claimed two emphatic victories to earn an advantage in the series.

Advertisement

Ahead of the NBA 2022 playoff match between Brooklyn Nets (BRK) vs Boston Celtics (BOS), here is all you need to know:

When will the NBA 2022 playoffs match between Brooklyn Nets (BRK) and Boston Celtics (BOS) be played?

The playoff match between Brooklyn Nets (BRK) and Boston Celtics (BOS) will take place on April 26, Tuesday.

Where will the NBA 2022 match between Brooklyn Nets (BRK) and Boston Celtics (BOS) be played?

The Brooklyn Nets (BRK) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) NBA playoff match will be played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

What time will the NBA 2022 match between Brooklyn Nets (BRK) and Boston Celtics (BOS) begin?

The Brooklyn Nets (BRK) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) match will begin at 4:30 am IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast Brooklyn Nets (BRK) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) match?

Brooklyn Nets (BRK) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) match will be televised on the Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Brooklyn Nets (BRK) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) match?

Brooklyn Nets (BRK) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of NBA by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Brooklyn Nets (BRK) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) Possible Starting XI:

Advertisement

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Kevin Durant, F- Bruce Brown Jr., C- Andre Drummond, G-Kyrie Irving, G- Seth Curry

Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Jayson Tatum, F-Al Horford, C- Daniel Thies, G- Jaylen Brown, G- Marcus Smart

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.