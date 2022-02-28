BWF Condemn Military Invasion of Ukraine, Cancel All Tournaments in Russia and Belarus

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) issued a statement after a BWF Council meeting condemning Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, and expressing concern over the civilians affected in the conflict.

“The BWF is of the strong belief that any conflict should be resolved without the use of violence of any kind and expresses faith in the sports movement’s contribution towards peace and solidarity between all people," BWF said in a statement.

“BWF is profoundly concerned for the safety of the people of Ukraine, and the Ukraine badminton community including players, coaches, and officials," the statement added.

“The BWF fully supports the public statement of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board and expresses its disappointment and strong condemnation of the breach by the governments of Russia and Belarus of the UN General Assembly’s Olympic Truce. BWF stands in full solidarity with the entire international sports movement to call on all parties to stop acts of violence and to restore peace," BWF added.

Subsequently, BWF moved to agree on the following concrete measures:

• All BWF sanctioned tournaments in Russia and Belarus are hereby cancelled. No other BWF tournaments will be allocated to Russia or Belarus until further notice. The Russian and Belarusian national flags must not be displayed, and the Russian and Belarusian national anthems must not be played, at any BWF sanctioned tournaments until further notice.

• BWF will communicate its deepest sympathies and concerns to the Ukraine Badminton Association and will coordinate special support to the Ukraine badminton community where possible.

BWF further added that they “will continue to monitor the situation closely and will proactively consult our international sport movement partners to discuss other options to potentially strengthen measures against the governments of Russia and Belarus."

