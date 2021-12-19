Home » News » Sports » BWF World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth Smashes His Way Past Lakshya Sen into Final

Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth (AP)
Kidambi Srikanth won five successive points in the decider against Lakshya Sen, fighting back from 16-17 down to emerge winner in three games and storm into the final of the 2021 BWF World Championships.

Displaying immense character, seasoned Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth staged a remarkable comeback to down young compatriot Lakshya Sen 17-21 21-14 21-17 and enter the final of the BWF World Badminton Championships here on Saturday.

Clashing swords in what was a >historic match for Indian badminton, Srikanth raced to an early lead before his younger opponent pulled level at 2-2. Two more points and Srikanth was in lead again. Then it was Sen’s turn to briefly take an 8-7 lead but Srikanth immediately levelled it at 8-8.

The 20-year Sen regained the lead and at 13-10, he was looking confident of maintaining the momentum, but Srikanth drew level at 16-16. Sen dominated from thereon to grab the first game and wrest the initiative. However, Srikanth roared back into the contest with a flurry of smashes to take the second game and he continued in the same vein in the third game despite some fine defensive show by the 20-year-old to emerge winner in a match that lasted 69 minutes.

