BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu Claims Silver after Losing to An Seyoung in Summit Clash

PV Sindhu got silver after losing 16-21, 12-21 to Korea’s An Seyoung in the women’s singles final of BWF World Tour Finals on Sunday. Seyoung took just 39 minutes to clinch her third title in three weeks.

The reigning world champion Indian ace had no answer to the in-form world number six Korean, who dictated terms from the word go. On the day, An was brilliant in net play as well as with her baseline game, never allowing the two-time Olympic medallist Indian shuttler to make a comeback into the match that lasted only 39 minutes.

Seyoung had come into the season-ending tournament with back-to-back titles in the Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open and had also beaten Sindhu in the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open in October.

It was Sindhu’s third final appearance in the season-ending tournament. She had won the title in 2018 to become the only Indian to achieve the feat. It was Sindhu’s third loss to Seyoung.

Sindhu has been in fine form after picking up a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics. She had reached the semifinals in her last three events — French Open, Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open — before coming into the BWF World Tour Finals.

Sindhu had entered the summit clash with a hard-fought win over Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semifinals on Saturday. Seyoung, who beat Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 25-23 21-17 in the other semifinal.

>(With inputs from Agencies)

