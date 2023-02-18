Carlos Alcaraz Beats Dusan Lajovic to Sail into Argentina Open Semi-finals

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz shrugged off damp, cold conditions to sweep into the semi-finals of the Argentina Open with a straight sets victory over Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic on Friday.

The Spanish world number two, who is making his return to tennis at this week’s event in Buenos Aires after a four-month injury layoff, eased into the last four with a 6-4, 6-2 victory in 1hr 33min.

Friday’s quarter-finals took place in chilly conditions after a week of wild weather swings in Buenos Aires which saw temperatures go from 38.1 C (100.6 degrees Fahrenheit) last Sunday to 7.9C (46.2F) on Thursday.

Nevertheless the weather did not deter around 5,000 fans from packing the Guillermo Vilas court at the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club to watch Alcaraz march into the last four.

Alcaraz, who had looked rusty in his opening match of the tournament on Wednesday, made a solid start to take a 3-0 lead before surrendering the initiative to allow Lajovic to level at 4-4.

The 19-year-old then held and broke Lajovic to take the first set.

Alcaraz was stronger in the second, swiftly opening up a big lead before clinching victory with a trademark forehand winner.

“Everything was very different from what we have been used to — there was rain and it was cold," Alcaraz said of the conditions.

“But the tennis player’s day-to-day job is to adapt to the conditions, and I think a great match came out.

“I have competed very well, I have played at a great level, but I want to continue improving in the semi-finals."

Alcaraz will face either Argentinian fifth seed Francisco Cerundolo or Spain’s Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the last four.

In the other side of the draw, Peruvian qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas will play Britain’s Cameron Norrie for a place in the final.

Varillas upset third-seeded Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-4 in their quarter-final.

Second seed Norrie meanwhile beat Argentina’s Tomas Etcheverry 5-7, 6-0, 6-3 to book his semi-final berth.

