Carlos Alcaraz Joins Elite Company With US Open Crown, But Can He Emulate The Greats That Came Before Him?

The highly touted Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz had the week of his life as he claimed his first Grand Slam Title at the Flushing Meadows in the United States of America.

This triumph made him the youngest US Open champion since the great Pete Sampras and the youngest ever men’s player to win a Grand Slam after compatriot and tennis icon Rafael Nadal’s French Open win in 2005.

And what’s more? The 19-year-old scaled the summit of world tennis as his exploits in America ensured that he would reach the very top of the ATP men’s tennis rankings.

The boy from Murcia, Alcaraz, beat Norwegian star Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 on Sunday in his second Grand Slam final after getting the better of Francis Tiafoe in the semi-finals, Jannick Sinner in the quarter-finals and Marin Cilic in the Round of 16, all three wins coming after five sets.

He made easy work of his opponents in his opening three rounds as he walked all over Jenson Brooksby, Federico Coria and Sebastian Baez.

His crown in North America puts his name up alongside esteemed company, including the likes of Sampras, Nadal, Boris Becker, and Bjorn Borg among others.

Alcaraz lifted the US Open title in the air as 19 years and 129 days old lad on Sunday making him one of the youngest title winners in the open era, which in itself is such a huge honour.

Here are the other teenage champions that managed to get their hands on a Grand Slam title before Alcaraz:

Michael Chang:

American tennis player Chang still remains the youngest player to have won the French Open title at the tender age of 17 years and a hundred and ten days.

The Roland Garros crown would go down as his only Grand Slam title, but, by clinching the coveted title back in the year 1989 with his championship win coming over Stefan Edberg, the American would etch his name in history.

Boris Becker:

German legend Becker marched to his first Wimbledon title in the year 1985 making him the youngest winner of the prestigious All England title at the age of 17 years and 228 days. He also achieved this feat whilst he was still an unseeded player, which makes it all the more special.

Becker would go from strength to strength after his maiden SW19 crowd, which he successfully defended the following year. He won the grass-court open once again in the year 1989, the same year he won his first US Open title.

He went on to seal his legacy among the all-time greats with his titles in the Australian Open in the years 1991 and 1996.

Mats Wilander:

Swedish 11-time grand slam winner Wilander got a taste for glory when, still only 17 years and 293 days of age, he laid his claim to the Roland Garros title in the year 1982.

He would fail in his French Open title defence the following year but would manage to win the clay court open twice over and would also add three Australian Open titles and a US Open crown.

Bjorn Borg:

The seven-time French Open champion bagged his first title on his favourite surface, the Roland Garros clay, at the age of 18 years and 10 days when he stormed his way to the championship back in 1974.

The tall Swede would also go on to add five All England titles to his legacy as he ruled supreme at SW19 for five straight seasons starting from the year 1976.

Rafael Nadal:

The man with the highest number of Grand Slam titles started off his journey to the top with his first ever Roland Garros crown, one of a record fourteen in the Parisian clay in the year 2005 when the southpaw was all of 19 years and 3 days old.

What the Spaniard would go on to achieve on his favourite surface and in the tennis circuit is almost a tale of folklore now as his 22 grand slam titles, remain the mark to beat.

Alcaraz has been long touted as the Spanish heir to tennis’ most successful player and if early evidence is anything to go by, Alcaraz could well and truly emulate his compatriot as the years go by.

Pete Sampras:

The American hero, Sampras, who claimed 7 Wimbledon titles, started his journey into the annals of tennis history when he clinched his first ever grand slam title in his own backyard as he marched out of the US Open back in the year 1990 as champion at the age of 19 years and 29 days.

Before calling time on his illustrious career, he had racked up a total fo five titles at Flushing Meadows, seven All-English titles and 2 Australian Open championships down under.

Stefan Edberg:

The 56-year-old from Vastervik, Sweden opened his tally with his landmark victory in the year 1985 as he claimed the Australian Open when only 19 years and 324 days of age. He reclaimed the honour in the year 1987, after the 1986 edition of the Grand Slam down under wasn’t held.

He also landed two Wimbledon titles and US Open championships each to add to his collection.

There is no questioning the undoubted potential of the young Spaniard, but it remains to be seen if he can emulate his idols and stalwarts of the game that have come before him.

The youngster has proven that he can the tenacity, mental fortitude and definitely the talent to go down as one of the game’s greats. With early positive indicators such as his triumphant run at the Flushing Meadows, a bet on his road to sporting greatness doesn’t seem like a fool’s gamble.

But, then again, as with any sport or discipline, time is the only answer to all of life’s questions and we need to keep a close eye on the teenager’s journey.

