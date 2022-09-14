Carlos Alcaraz Wants to Play Roger Federer, 'Be Like' Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

When Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer eventually loosen their stranglehold on the Grand Slams, many may view Carlos Alcaraz’s US. Open victory in the US Open final, as heralding the changing of the guard in men’s tennis.

Having earned his reputation as one of the fiercest competitors among a hungry group of young challengers to the ‘Big Three’, Alcaraz’s win over Casper Ruud not only brought the 19-year-old Spaniard a first major title but also saw him become the youngest world number one in ATP history.

His two-week journey in New York saw him collide with a host of other rising stars, offering the promise of exciting rivalries for fans to enjoy for many years to come.

Advertisement

He battled 21-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner in a thrilling five-set quarter-final that did not finish until nearly 3 a.m. before surviving another five-setter against 24-year-old American Frances Tiafoe, who became the first Black American man to make the semis of the tournament since Arthur Ashe in 1972.

On Sunday “Carlitos" avoided another punishing five-set match but still had to be at his athletic best to score a 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3 victory over 23-year-old Norwegian Ruud, who rises to number two in the world behind Alcaraz.

After his record-breaking exploits, Alcaraz revealed that he wants to play Federer and be like Nadal and Djokovic.

“Play against Federer, although right now I have few chances, I think, but it would be something that I would like. And beat one of the three in a Grand Slam. I have always said that to be the best you have to beat the best," Alacaraz said.

Advertisement

“It feels great to be in that position is something that I dreamed of since I started playing tennis. It’s something special for me. I’m not in my top (condition). I have a lot of things to improve. They (Nadal, Djokovic, Federer) inspire me to try and catch them. I know it’s near-on impossible but I’m going to work for it. I want to be remembered like them, I want to work so I can try and be like them one day," he added.

Advertisement

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here