Celtic Have a Winning Start But Golden State Are No Pushovers

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors passes against Marcus Smart #36 and Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics (AFP Image)
But the Golden State Warriors shouldn’t worry as they have not lost consecutive Playoffs games in the first round, West semis and Conference Finals either.

Sports Desk
Updated: June 04, 2022, 14:07 IST

Boston Celtics started their 2022 NBA Finals campaign as the visitors outscored the home team 40-16 in the fourth quarter on their way to a 120-108 win in Game 1, stealing the homecourt advantage.

But the Golden State Warriors shouldn’t worry as they have not lost consecutive Playoffs games in the first round, West semis and Conference Finals either. While the NBA history isn’t exactly on the Warriors’ side as teams that win Game 1 of the Finals eventually win the series 70.7% of the time. But then another trivia kind of evens the balance. Only eight out of 17 NBA teams have won an NBA title after winning Game 1 on the road.

Stephen Curry didn’t sound worried after the stunning loss in Game 1. “Just about being honest about what went wrong and holding each other accountable and coming out with another level of effort and desperation that we need," Curry said.

GAMEFIXTUREDATEDAYTIME
1Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors3rd JuneFriday6:30 AM
2Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors6th JuneMonday5:30 AM
3Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics 9th JuneThursday6:30 AM
4Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics11th JuneSaturday6:30 AM
5*Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors14th JuneTuesday6:30 AM
6*Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics17th JuneFriday6:30 AM
7*Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors20th JuneMonday5:30 AM

Catch all the action of Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 6th, Monday, 5:30 AM onwards, LIVE & Exclusive on Sports18 & Voot.

