Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc hopeful of converting his pole position at the Italian GP into a win on Sunday. He further admitted that he was surprised to find himself on the front row of the grid.

Leclerc grabbed the top position after a scintillating lap on Saturday. Max Verstappen grid penalty means that the Ferrari driver has a good chance of winning race.

After the race, Insideracing.com quoted him saying that he didn’t expect to fight for pole at Monza and it was a great surprise to get the top spot for Ferrari’s home race.

“I did not expect to fight for pole here, so it’s a great surprise to have pole at home," he said post-session.

“It’s a very good surprise today, especially where we came from in Spa. We were really struggling at Spa, and [here] we found some pace. It shows we are going in the right direction.

“The lap I’m extremely happy with," he added. “The first run [of Q3], I didn’t do a great lap, but then I managed to put everything together.

“It was the last lap and I knew I had to find quite a lot of performance there and I just went for it and it worked out."

Leclerc also said that Ferrari’s race pace is quite strong and even if they slip up in the first lap, he managed to come back and win the race. The Monegasque driver, however mentioned that the team must ensure that no mistakes are made on Sunday.

“Our race pace is strong, the feeling was really good," he said. “Whatever happens on the first lap, I think we still have the pace to win the race. I think we can have a good Sunday."

“We just need to put everything together and do no mistakes," said Leclerc.

He further mentioned, “It’s not because we’re here at Monza that it’s more important than other races not to make any mistakes

“We need to become a team which does no mistakes wherever we go. Yes it is a special weekend for us but the target for us doesn’t change, we just need to have a clean race and a good race."

