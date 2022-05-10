Charlotte Flair Taking Time off WWE After WrestleMania Backlash Loss on Account of her Wedding

At the WrestleMania Backlash, Charlotte Flair was defeated by Ronda Rousey in their blockbuster “I Quit" Match which was played for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Sticks and chairs were used during the course of the brutal match as Rousey and Flair fought like hell. In the end, Rousey forced Flair to quit by locking her in a nasty armbar using a chair. After the match, WWE informed that Flair has suffered a fractured radius injury and will likely remain out of action for a while.

Advertisement

However, it seems that Flair’s injury is scripted and is part of a storyline.

Reportedly, The Queen was written off TV so that she can take some time off after a seven-month run as the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Wrestling observer Bryan Alvarez revealed on ‘The Bryan and Vinny Show’ that Flair is scheduled to get married to AEW star Andrade El Idolo. Therefore, WWE decided to give her some time off.

“They claimed that her radius is broken. I’m pretty sure that this whole thing was a way to write Charlotte off TV for quite a while. So Ronda won the title, and Charlotte’s gonna get married", Alvarez was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

Charlotte Flair and Andrade’s Marriage

WWE’s decision to write off Flair will come as a shock to her fans. However, the actual reason behind the decision will probably make them very happy for Flair.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Charlotte Flair will be on a break from WWE as she plans on getting married to Andrade.

Advertisement

Dave said, “That is, in fact, the case. It’s the angle to write her off to get married. So, yeah!"

“Well, if you do a broken arm injury, you have to be out of action for at least a couple of months, or else it’s kind of like a stupid injury to do, you know because it’d be so fake as you broke your arm and you’re back in four weeks. So, yeah, I don’t know how long (she will be out for)", Dave further added.

In a recent interview with BTSport, Charlotte herself confirmed that she would tie the knot with Andrade in Mexico later this year.

“We have a date; it’s this summer, in Mexico. I have my dress", Flair was quoted as saying.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.