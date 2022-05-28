Charlotte Flair Ties Knot With Andrade El Idolo in a Dreamy Wedding

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair has tied the knot with her fiancé, Andrade El Idolo. Andrade is a wrestling star himself and is part of the All Elite Wrestling. Charlotte is the daughter of American wrestling legend, Ric Flair. Ric is regarded by many as the greatest professional wrestler of all time. Ric has shared a heart-warming picture of himself and Charlotte on Twitter. In the picture, Ric and Charlotte can be seen revelling on the day of the marriage.

“Congratulations To My Beautiful Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE & @AndradeElldolo Wishing You Nothing But Love & Happiness!", read Ric’s tweet.

Ric’s tweet has gone viral with over 6,000 likes and Charlotte is looking stunning in her wedding dress. Charlotte’s fans have showered love on Ric’s tweet by tweeting their best wishes. Lady Kage tweeted, “Gorgeous bride Congratulations to the happy couple".

Charlotte’s last match was at the WrestleMania Backlash where she was defeated by Ronda Rousey in an “I Quit" Match. Rousey had forced Flair to quit by locking her in a nasty armbar using a chair. Consequently, WWE informed that Flair has suffered a fractured radius injury and will likely remain out of action for a while.

Reportedly, Charlotte’s injury was scripted and she was written off TV by WWE so that she can take some time off after a seven-month run as the SmackDown Women’s Champion. Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that Charlotte Flair will be on a break from WWE as she plans on getting married to Andrade.

“That is, in fact, the case. It’s the angle to write her off to get married. So, yeah!", Dave was quoted as saying.

Charlotte opened up about her relationship with Andrade El Idolo to People magazine. Charlotte said that Andrade opened her eyes to love.

“When I met him, he opened my eyes to travel and life and love and a different culture. And I was so strict with my job and did not know how to enjoy both life and work at the same time. And he opened me up to that", Charlotte was quoted as saying.

