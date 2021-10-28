Check Out Neeraj Chopra’s Throwback Picture from Switzerland

Over a month after becoming the first-ever athlete from the country to win a medal in the track and field event in the Olympics, Neeraj Chopra has returned to training last week. Neeraj, who is also the only second athlete in the history of the Olympics to win an individual gold medal for India, confirmed the development on Instagram by sharing a snap of himself from the training ground. Post the 2020 Tokyo Games, Neeraj became quite active on social networking sites as he regularly kept his followers updated on his whereabouts. And, now it seems, even though, he has returned to field duties, he is still quite active on the photo and video sharing application.

On Thursday, Neeraj shared a throwback picture from Switzerland on the Facebook-owned platform with a Hindi caption.

>Have a look at Neeraj’s latest post on Instagram:

Prior to this, the Haryana lad had posted a picture of himself in front of a quote from India’s first-ever individual gold medallist Abhinav Bindra. “No caption needed," read the text next to Neeraj’s snap on Instagram.

The quote in the picture said, “It’s not every four years, it’s every day – Abhinav Bindra."

Bindra in his quote was obviously referring to the Summer Games and what one has to do to attain Olympic glory.

Meanwhile, Neeraj was recently recommended for the highest sporting honour of the country Khel Ratna.

Other than Neeraj, Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya and former Indian men’s Hockey skipper PR Sreejesh have also been nominated for the honours.

The high-profile list for Khel Ratna award also includes – India’s Women’s Test and ODI skipper Mithali Raj, talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri and Olympics medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain.

Five players from India’s successful 2020 Paralympic Games have also been nominated for the honour – Pramod Bhagat (Badminton), Sumit Antil (Athletics), Avani Lekhara (Shooting), Krishna Nagar (Badminton) and Manish Narwal (Shooting).

