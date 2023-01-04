'Checking The Sprint Calendar...' Neeraj Chopra Responds to Michael Johnson's Praise

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, after being praised by legendary American athlete Michael Jordan, has now revealed that he will be looking to take part in sprints this year. Four-time Olympic gold medal winner Johnson was mesmerised by Neeraj’s athleticism and movement on the track. The former American sprinter had shared a video of Neeraj’s training session and wrote, “He is a javelin thrower! Olympic champion javelin thrower, but a javelin thrower. With sprinter/jumper movement!"

Neeraj, on the other hand, did not waste much time in responding. India’s ace javelin thrower thanked Johnson and replied, “Now that I have your approval, checking the sprint calendar for the season."

In the video, Neeraj can be seen taking part in an intense training session ahead of his return to competitive action. Neeraj was also spotted going through warm-up drills in the footage.

The year 2022 had certainly been a memorable one for Neeraj. He became only the second Indian athlete to clinch a medal at the World Championship. Neeraj clinched a precious silver to become India’s first male track and field athlete to win a medal at the showpiece event. Neeraj achieved this feat after registering a laudable throw of 88.13 meters.

The 25-year-old also became the first Indian athlete to earn a Diamond League title last year. Neeraj accomplished the sensational feat after registering a victory in Zurich in September 2022. Neeraj’s second throw, recording 88.44 meters, helped him in achieving the feat. He got the better of 2016 Diamond League champion and Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic to win the championship.

Overall, Neeraj had taken part in six events in 2022. He had also won set the national record twice last year.

However, Neeraj had to face multiple fitness issues in 2022. He failed to feature in the Commonwealth Games due to his groin injury. He could not take part in the National Games 2022 due to the fitness trouble as well.

The upcoming calendar is expected to be a jam-packed one for the Haryana-born athlete. In August, Neeraj will feature in the World Athletics Championships scheduled to be played in Budapest. After this, he will be in action in the Asian Games in September.

