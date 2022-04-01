Chess Olympiad 2022: FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich Officially Hands Over Hosting Rights to India

International Chess Federation (FIDE) President Mr. Arkady Dvorkovich officially handed over the hosting rights to India for the organization of the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 during an event in New Delhi on Friday, 01 April 2022.

India secured the bid to host FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 in Chennai earlier this year.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The President of All India Chess Federation (AICF) and the Organizing Committee Dr. Sanjay Kapoor, Tournament Director Mr. Bharat Singh Chauhan, Principal Secretary Youth Welfare & Sports Development Department Government of Tamil Nadu, IAS Ms. Apoorva, Five-time World Chess Champion Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, Chairman of Gujarat State Co-operative Banks Mr. Ajay Patel and Member Secretary, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, IAS Dr. R Anandakumar were in attendance to receive the official hosting rights on behalf of India.

The Government of Tamil Nadu and Honourable Chief Minister Thiru M.K. Stalin along with the team at AICF carried out tremendous efforts to bring the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 to India. The prestigious competition, which has been organized since 1927, will be held in India for the first time and in Asia after 30 years.

Advertisement

Speaking at the occasion, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich said, “It’s an honour and privilege to be here and this is a historic moment as India will host the FIDE Chess Olympiad for the first time. The place which produces more Grandmasters than any other country truly deserves to host the FIDE Chess Olympiad. I can see a clear interest to host the best-ever FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai."

Indian chess grandmaster and five-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand, who was also present at the event in New Delhi, said, “I am delighted that the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 will take place in Chennai. I would like to thank the Tamil Nadu Government and especially Chief Minister Thiru M.K. Stalin and everyone else who has played a part in bringing the competition to India. I would also like to thank FIDE and FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich. And also credit must be given to the All India Chess Federation (AICF) for moving very fast and I am confident that the competition will be a great success."

The President of All India Chess Federation Dr. Sanjay Kapoor said, “Today I am overjoyed and as the President of AICF, I would like to share this joy with the people of India. The FIDE Chess Olympiad has never been hosted in India, but in 2022, the long wait is finally over. It’s a matter of pride for the entire country to host this event. Going by the number of countries participating in the tournament, it will be the biggest sporting competition ever hosted in India."

Advertisement

The Tournament Director Bharat Singh Chauhan expressed, “This is a historic moment for the All India Chess Federation (AICF) and all of us. This is going to be the biggest sporting event hosted by India. We are expecting participants from 160-190 countries to take part in the competition. We are going to host this event with the support of all chess players."

Advertisement

The FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 will take place from 28 July 2022 to 14 August 2022 in Chennai. Over 2000 participants will battle it out for the top prize in the competition.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.