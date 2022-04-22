Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks will face each other in Game 3 of the NBA playoffs on April 23. After winning one games each, both the teams will seek a victory in the third game of the series in order to claim a vital lead.

Khris Middleton’s knee injury will be a big headache for Bucks as the 30-year-old is expected to miss the first round matches. Bobby Portis also left the Game 2 against Bulls at halftime after suffering an injury in the first quarter. These two injuries proved costly as Bucks ultimately conceded 110-114 defeat against Bulls in the second game.

In Game 1 of the series, Bucks had registered a 93-86 win against Bulls. Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo turned out to be the highest scorer of the match with 27 points, 16 rebounds and three assists in the game.

Ahead of today’s NBA 2022 playoff match between Chicago Bulls (CHI) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL); here is all you need to know:

What date NBA 2022 match between Chicago Bulls (CHI) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) will be played?

The NBA 2022 match between Chicago Bulls (CHI) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) will take place on April 23.

Where will the NBA 2022 match Chicago Bulls (CHI) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) be played?

The match between Chicago Bulls (CHI) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) will be played at the United Center, Chicago.

What time will the NBA 2022 match Chicago Bulls (CHI) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) begin?

The match between Chicago Bulls (CHI) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) will begin at 6:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chicago Bulls (CHI) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) match?

Chicago Bulls (CHI) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) match will be televised on Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chicago Bulls (CHI) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) match?

Chicago Bulls (CHI) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of NBA by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Chicago Bulls (CHI) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) Possible Starting XI:

Chicago Bulls Predicted Starting Line-up: G - Alex Caruso, G - Zach LaVine, F - DeMar DeRozan, F - Patrick Williams, C - Nikola Vucevic

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Line-up: G - Jrue Holiday, G - Wesley Matthews, F – Serge Ibaka, F - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Brook Lopez

