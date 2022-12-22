Chief Ministers of All States Will be Invited to Hockey World Cup 2023

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik chaired an all-party meeting at the convention centre of Lok Seva Bhawan to ensure that the upcoming Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 to be hosted by Odisha is a grand success. Presiding over the meeting, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seeks the cooperation of all political parties for the success of the sports festival in Odisha.

The Chief Minister announced that the Chief Ministers of all the states will be invited to participate in the Hockey World Cup 2023 program. Chief Minister thanked the Government of India, especially the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for the cooperation of the Central Government in the preparation of the Hockey World Cup. The honor of Odisha and the whole country is involved in organising the World Cup of Hockey. That is why the Chief Minister requested everyone to work together. The leaders of various political parties participated in the discussion and expressed their gratitude for the government’s efforts towards the development of sports, saying that hosting the World Cup for the second time in a row has increased Odisha’s reputation throughout the world.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan praised the state government for such an arrangement and expressed his opinion that everyone should work together so that 100 Olympians can come out of Odisha on the occasion of the centenary celebration of the formation of a separate Odisha province in 2036. Apart from this, including rare events like hosting the hockey world cup twice in a row in the school curriculum, involving citizens for the cleanliness of both Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, promoting local sports, branding the Rourkela-Bhubaneswar railway for hockey etc. by providing all kinds of support from the central government.

Advertisement

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that “Sports is a priority item in Prime Minister Modi’s Governance. I am so happy that Odisha is going to organise World Hockey Cup consecutively for the second time. The Chief Minister of Odisha has invited all of us for a meeting. I think this kind of event in the sidelines of when India is in charge of the G-20. This is a nice co-incident we are organising the international Hockey World Cup. India has the ambition to sponsor and organise Olympic Games in that direction this year’s Hockey tournament is big step forward. I wish all success for this event. This year UNO has recognised India’s request as the year of millet. I request Odisha’s Chief Minister to keep some millet orient dishes to international guests in that way the year of millet will justify".

Advertisement

The leader of the Congress MLA party Narsingh Mishra said that he proposed to build hockey stadiums in all the districts of the state. Among others, Congress Party Vice President Mr. Santosh Singh Saluja, Biju Janata Party Vice President Prasanna Acharya and Devi Prasad Mishra, BJD Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das, BJP State President Sameer Mohanty, CPI Leader Ramakrishna Panda, Cong MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, MLA. Laxman Munda, Alikishore Patnaik. Abhay Sahu, State President of Socialist Party Mr. Ravi Behera, State President of AAP Nishikant Mahapatra, and President of RJD Hemant Kumar participated in the meeting and shared their well-thought opinions.

Advertisement

BJD Vice Presidet Prasanna Acharya said that" Everyone has expressed happiness that the Chief Minister has called an all-party meeting. Various political parties participated in the all-party meeting and expressed their opinion. Everyone prayed to Jagannath for the successful organisation of the Hockey World Cup. If hockey is organised successfully in the state, the fame of Odisha will increase not only in the state but also in the world"

“All the best wishes for the successful hosting of World Cup Hockey in Odisha. Thanks to the Chief Minister for organising this world cup of hockey. Since World Cup Hockey is being organised for the second time, it was discussed how to organise it well. Everyone is happy with the preparations so far". said Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja

Advertisement

The preparations for the mega sporting event have reached the final stage and efforts are being made to ensure that hockey lovers and tourists from all over the world are treated with good hospitality during the quadrennial event. The matches will be played at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda International Stadium in Rourkela from 13th-29th January 2023.

It is for the second consecutive time that Odisha is hosting the event. While Cuttack will host a star-studded opening ceremony, there will be entertainment sessions in four other cities Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Berhampur and Sambalpur.

Read all the Latest Sports News here