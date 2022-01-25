China's President Xi Meets IOC President Thomas Bach in Beijing: State Media

Updated: January 25, 2022, 16:10 IST
President Xi Jinping met Tuesday with the head of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach in Beijing, state media reported, in a rare pandemic-era encounter between the Chinese leader and a foreign visitor.
“Chinese President Xi Jinping met with President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach in Beijing on Tuesday," read a brief statement from Xinhua news agency.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.
first published: January 25, 2022, 16:10 IST