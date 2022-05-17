Chirag Shetty is Winning Internet With His Witty Reponses on Social Media

India’s Thomas Cup-winning badminton player Chirag Shetty seems to be emerging as a pretty popular figure on Twitter for his hilarious reactions and funny comments. Chirag along with his partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy came back from a game down to secure a victory in the second match of the final against Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.

Indian men’s badminton team secured a historic gold medal on Sunday to win the Thomas Cup for the very first time. Since then, wishes started flooding on social media. And it seems that Chirag has perfect replies ready for all such messages.

Comedian Vikram Sathaye on Tuesday posted a photo from the movie Humjoli. In the photo, Jeetendra and Leena Chandavarkar can be seen taking part in a badminton game. The actors were part of an iconic song Dhal gaya din which involved them playing a game of badminton.

“Along with @padukoneprakash #Gopichand, @Vimalwa we must thank Jeetendra and Leena Chandavarkar for their immense contribution to Indian badminton 🙂 #ThomasCup," Sathaye wrote in t

The post was retweeted by Chirag with a hilarious response wrote in the caption, “The only representation of Badminton we had in the Hindi film industry back then!"

Air India had also congratulated Indian men’s badminton team on Twitter and in the caption it was written, “#FlyAI: Congratulations to the Indian Men’s Badminton Team for winning the #ThomasCup2022 beating 14-times champion Indonesia today. This victory will give wings to the dreams of all young sportspersons of our country. What a proud moment."

Chirag had shared the post and jokingly wrote, “Hope we can get a charter plane back!"

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has also congratulated the Indian men’s team. “This is the dawn of an era of Indian ascendancy in this sport; a sport that’s always been loved & played throughout our country. I grew up reading about the Thomas Cup & titans like Indonesia’s Rudy Hartono who dominated it. Today we swept Indonesia away…Apna Time Aa Gaya," he tweeted.

The 24-year-old Indian shuttler, shared the post one day later and he came up with an epic reply. “Thank You Sir! I’ve booked an XUV700 recently hope I can get it soon!"

Coming back to the tournament, Indian team defeated 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0 in the final to clinch their maiden Thomas Cup title. India’s Lakshya Sen earned the lead in the final after securing victory against Anthony Ginting.

In the second match, Indian duo of Chirag and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy clinched a vital 2-0 lead as they got the better of Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo. Kidambi Srikanth then bagged a convincing 21-15, 23-21 win against Jonatan Christie to earn the prestigious gold medal for India.

