Chris Eubank Jr Takes Jibe at Conor Benn, Calls Out Jake Paul

British Boxer Chris Eubank Jr. took a dig at his rival Conor Benn and also called out YouTube sensation Jake Paul after his fight with the former was postponed.

The British Boxing Board cancelled the much-anticipated fight between Eubank Jr. and Benn after Benn failed to clear a drug test. The bout between the fierce rivals was scheduled to be held on Saturday evening in London.

The board issued an official statement informing that the scheduled fight between the two was cancelled because it was “not in the best interests of boxing."

Meanwhile, the bout’s official promoter Matchroom was not pleased by the Board’s verdict and decided to postpone the match.

Advertisement

“After discussions with various parties, we have taken the decision to formally postpone the bout between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn. It is undeniable that the British Boxing Board of Control’s motive to withdraw their sanctioning was absolutely flawed and without any process." Matchroom said in their official statement.

Reacting to the whole fiasco, Eubank Jr. apologised to his fans for the tainted incident and took digs at Benn, claiming that he would have been schooled if the two met on Saturday.

“I can’t believe it. I really apologise to the fans who bought tickets, travelled and booked hotels, this should not have happened. He has escaped his schooling, at least for now." Eubank Jr. said on Twitter.

According to reports by Mirror, Benn tested positive for Clomifene, a medication believed to increase testosterone in men. However, the fight’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, urged that the accusations were baseless because both fighters tested negative and cleared for UKAD tests, which are accepted by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC).

Advertisement

Later in the evening, Eubank Jr. further took Mickey out of Benn after uploading a photo on Instagram of a dessert with the word ‘61%’ written on it. The reference is that Eubank Jr. had previously claimed that he would defeat Benn at 60 per cent and the 1 per cent rise might be owing to suspicions regarding Benn’s potential failed drug test.

American YouTuber Jake Paul also jumped on the bandwagon and responded to the news by making a joke at the promoter of the fight, Eddie Hearn.

Advertisement

“I can’t wait to see all of the messages and emails between Eddie Hearn and all of the people involved in this fiasco," he wrote on Twitter.

Eubank Jr. was quick to respond to the controversy-king and called him out for a match. “How about I get you a jet to the United Kingdom tomorrow and we fight it out at the O2 Arena on Saturday for the fans."

Advertisement

The younger brother of Logan Paul, Jake is all set to face Anderson Silva on October 29. Jake is undefeated at the moment but his next fight will undoubtedly be his most difficult test to date. Meanwhile, the much-anticipated fight between Eubank Jr. and Benns is now up in the air and it has to be seen whether a match will be possible in the near future.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here