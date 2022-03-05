Chris Eubank Jr vs Kell Brook Fight Possible if Weight Issues Resolved: Promoter Ben Shalom

Ever since Kell Brook’s win over long-term rival Amir Khan in their grudge match last month, the buzz around his probable retirement has also taken a back seat. The former IBF world welterweight champion now believes he may have one or two big fights left in him and is being heavily linked to a duel against Chris Eubank Jr.

However, if the two pugilists were to go head-to-head, the issue surrounding their weight will have to be resolved, promoter Ben Shalom opined. Speaking to Sky Sports, Shalom said that Eubank Jr vs Brook is a huge fight but they have to agree to a realistic weight.

“The fight is very realistic, but only if they are both realistic about the weight," Shalom told the publication.

“Brook is happy to be realistic by coming up from 149lbs to 154lbs or 155lbs. But Eubank Jr also has to be realistic. And that involves coming down to 155lbs," he added.

It must be noted that the rivalry between them started in 2016 when Eubank Jr, who fought at middleweight before, was in talks to fight Gennadiy Golovkin. While he bravely moved up two divisions in September that year but lost the fight by stoppage and even suffered a broken eye socket.

Fans and experts believe that it was a wrong decision then and Shalom now expects Brook to do something similar in the final few fights of his career.

“Brook made a mistake with Golovkin and won’t make the same mistake again at this stage of his career. He has shown that he is willing to come up again to fight Eubank Jr, Shalom added.

“But Eubank Jr must come down in weight. If he can, it’s a huge fight," he explained.

Apart from the Brook vs Eubank Jr fight, there is also a chance the former champion could face rising welterweight star Conor Benn, according to Shalom. He remarked that Brook “has a lot of options now," however, is of the opinion that the former champion will make a final decision on his future, which could even lead to retirement.

