CII’s 7th Global Sports Summit ‘Scorecard 2022’ to be Held on March 25 & 26

Top leaders from the global sporting world will be sharing their views at the seventh edition of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)’s global sports summit ‘Scorecard 2022’, which begins on Friday.

A two-day annual flagship conclave for the business of sports in India, under the aegis of the National Committee of Sports of the CII, will be conducted virtually on Friday and Saturday with the theme being ‘Priorities and Potential for a New World for Sport’.

The inaugural session will witness eminent speakers, including Anna Iwarsson, Vice Chairperson of Swedish Sports Confederation and Tanmaya Lal, Ambassador of India to Latvia and Sweden.

“We are delighted to announce the seventh edition of CII’s annual global sports summit Scorecard. We have witnessed some highly meaningful and enlightening discussions in the past editions and the tradition will continue this year too as we have top influential names from the global sporting world gracing the event," said Mr Anupam Goswami, Chairman, CÍI National Committee of Sports.

“Owing to the pandemic, unfortunately this year, too, the summit will be held virtually as we look forward to yet another successful edition," he continued.

With Covid-19 pandemic hitting sports globally and the industry yet to recover fully from the recent third way of the deadly virus, sports also witnessed emergence of new modes of consumer and fan engagement, technologies, data analytics and other developments that are creating a new world of sports globally and in India too in the last couple of years.

“Indian sporting Industry has been continuously growing with each passing day and there are several factors that are causing this flourish. CII’s global sports summit Scorecard, provides you an opportunity to understand the various aspects of the business of sports with great details direct from the industry leaders and experts," said Vivek Singh, Sr Vice President Sportscom Industry Confederation and Managing Director, Procam International.

La Liga India’s Managing Director Jose Antonio Cachaza, Mrinalini Sharma, CMO, Co-Founder of Premier Handball League and Achyuta Samanta, President of Volleyball Federation of India will talk about the league system on the second day of the event.

Among other leading names from the sports world, who will be part of the summit will be Adille Sumariwalla, President of Athletics Federation of India and Raninder Singh, President of National Rifle Association of India.

The industry leaders will shed light on several other topics such as state of sports, resumption of sports in states and in schools, rise of esports and employment opportunity in Indian sporting industry.

