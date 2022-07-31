CM Biren Singh Thanks PM Modi For Khelo India, Athletes Practice an Extra Hour: How Manipur Celebrated Mirabai Chanu's CWG Gold

As weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinched India’s first gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday, celebrations have been seen in her native state Manipur and elsewhere.

Mirabai won the gold medal in the women’s 49kg. She lifted a total of 201kg while setting up a new CWG record. Later in the day, Bidyarani Devi gave Manipur another reason to celebrate as she clinched a silver medal in the women’s 55kg event.

In an exclusive chat with CNN News18, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh congratulated Mirabai and Bidyarani and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Khelo India which has helped unearth sporting talent from the state.

“Small State with only 20 lakh people has given two medals to country. I congratulate to both of them,, I thank PM Modi also because of Khelo India state athletes are getting very much support.. I am feeling proud, we are encouraging our athletes by providing them top facilities and rewards," Biren said.

Meanwhile, family and neighbours of weightlifter Mirabai burst into celebrations at her native place Nongpok Kakching in Manipur.

Speaking to the media, her cousin Binoy said, “We are very happy. We were all watching her game together. She has won the gold. She is very strong and hard working. We always knew she will win."

Rohit Konsam, a native of Manipur told CNN News 18, “Northeast has seen numerous sports talents. Be it Manipur, Assam, Tripura, Arunachal or Meghalaya. And Manipur has almost lead it every time. The commonwealth game have just started and our Chanu has brought India the first gold. That moment gave us goosebumps. We were all watching her game together on TV. Good to see her win easy and clean. We e are very proud of her."

Athletes in Guwahati were rejoicing in her victory as a win for Northeast India at CWG 2022.

From the legendary Mary Kom, Lovlina Borogohain and Shiva Thapa in boxing to Hima Das in track and field events and then the captain of the Indian women football team Bala, Northeast has always felt more united and stronger through sports.

Speaking to CNN NEWS 18, Subham Deka, a young athlete from Guwahati said, " This is a win for India and we are proud she is from the Northeast. She is taking the name of her village, her state, her region ,her country to places. I am a boxer and her win has given me huge confidence along with a lot of pride that an athelte from Northeast India is the first to bring India the first gold of CWG 2022. As a part of celebrations, we have decided to practice one extra hour today. That is how we celebrate an athletes’ victory."

Earlie on Saturday, Sanket Sargar opened the the medals tally for India, winning silver medal in the men’s 55kg event. Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary secured India’s second medal - a bronze in men’s 61kg category.

