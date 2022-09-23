CM Punk to Quit All Elite Wrestling after Being Suspended for Backstage Scuffle

Former AEW champion CM Punk will part ways from the All Elite Wrestling promotion following his backstage fight that went down at the All Out event earlier this month.

The AEW’s All Out event which took place on September 4, was supposed to be a major moment for CM Punk as he returned to the pay-per-view following a foot injury and reclaimed the AEW World Championship in style from Jon Moxley. However, things went downhill as he got involved in a backstage brawl after the event with the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Adam Page while making scathing statements about Colt Cabana’s existence in the promotion.

The backstage scuffle resulted in the suspension of several major names in AEW. It was eventually revealed that Punk had suffered a triceps injury that would keep him out of the ring for almost eight months. As a consequence, AEW’s CEO Tony Khan stripped Punk of the World Title and the promotion is still on the lookout for its next champion.

Professional wrestling journalist Wade Keller has now revealed on his PWTorch.com audio program that Punk’s name was omitted on AEW Grand Slam when the commentator was naming high-profile ROH World Champions - which Keller believes indicates that Punk will not return to an AEW ring in the future.

“I think it is noteworthy but not surprising [that] the commentator excluded CM Punk’s name as he talked about some of the biggest names who have held the title. So, I am not expecting CM Punk to wrestle in AEW again," Weller said in his show.

“I’m not saying it’s 100 percent sure thing but everything is pointing in the direction of some sort of buyout of his contract. We’ll learn more eventually about that situation," he added.

Since the All Out pay-per-view, none of the currently suspended AEW stars have been mentioned on the broadcast. Despite the suspension, Punk is expected to miss a huge amount of show time due to his knee injury sustained in the brawl after the All Out main event. CEO Tony Khan also refused to comment on Punk’s position with the promotion ahead of the Grand Slam event.

