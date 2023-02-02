Cody Rhodes Wishes To Bring Back The WWE Winged Eagle Title Belt At Wrestlemania

Cody Rhodes scripted his return to WWE at the Royal Rumble last week. The American Nightmare could not have asked for a better comeback. Rhodes won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match to secure his berth in a championship match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The action-packed WrestleMania fixture is still two months away but Rhodes has already started making grand plans for the prestigious title. Rhodes had recently shared a picture of the WWE Winged Eagle Championship. When asked about the reason behind such an image, the 37-year-old expressed his desire to bring back the old look of the title.

“Through my youth, the WWE that I was watching was really synonymous with the Winged Eagle. I think there’s a lot of people who love the Winged Eagle design," Cody Rhodes said.

“Today’s design with the giant W is also incredibly special. It’s this walking billboard for the promotion. The reality is I was able to change the Intercontinental Championship once before, which seemed absurd. If I’m able to get to the finish line, the biggest WrestleMania of all time, SoFi in Hollywood, and get my hands on these things that have eluded my family up until now. It just would be kind of fun — maybe it’s just a pipe dream. Maybe it’s just a thought, a glimmer, but it would be fun to just say, let’s just boil them down and bring back the Winged Eagle," Cody Rhodes revealed during this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump.

Cody Rhodes is not new to reinjecting an old-school feel into championships. Previously, he had brought back a white Intercontinental Championship, similar to the one possessed by Shawn Michaels years back.

Coming back to Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes was the 30th entrant at the WWE’s first grand event of the year. Rhodes announced his arrival in style after eliminating Dominik Mysterio and Braun Strowman. Rhodes eventually got the better of Gunther to record a sensational win. The victory earned him a spot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship contest against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Reigns has been the world champion for more than two years. Reigns’ astonishing three-year streak had come to an end in January during a SmackDown event.

