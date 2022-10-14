Colin Delaney Set to Be The First Member of Bray Wyatt's New Faction

WWE aired a riveting Extreme Rules event on October 8. In addition to several blockbuster matches, fans are still buzzing about Bray Wyatt’s triumphant return to the WWE. The 35-year-old grabbed the headlines with his euphoric comeback at the pay-per-view event. Now there is one question on everyone’s mind - is he launching a new faction?

Fans are convinced that Wyatt’s “Wyatt 6" Twitter handle represents his new faction. Now reports suggest that Colin Delaney is set to be the group’s first member. Delaney has most recently been seen working for AEW. However, the former 205 Live star could now feature in WWE.

Interestingly, many prominent names have been linked to Wyatt’s new faction, including his brother Bo Dallas and former champion Liv Morgan. Colin Delaney made his first appearance in WWE as part of the ECW brand in 2007. During his brief stint, he was defeated by Shelton Benjamin and then steamrolled by Big Daddy V a few weeks later.

Colin Delaney was then primarily used as an enhancement talent for WWE over the next year before being released in the summer of 2008 due to budget cuts. Almost a decade later, Delaney again appeared on WWE’s blue brand, SmackDown. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated him in a squash match.

There are currently five members of Bray Wyatt’s new team that are unidentified, so it will be interesting to see which one of those members Delaney will possibly portray on WWE TV.

It will also be interesting to see who else joins Bray Wyatt’s new faction. At the Extreme Rules event, Wyatt’s return included human versions of all his Firefly Fun House characters appearing throughout the Wells Fargo Center.

WWE had created great hype for Wyatt’s return with mysterious teasers for the arrival of a “White Rabbit." After tremendous anticipation, Wyatt made his first WWE appearance in more than a year in the closing moments of the 2022 WWE Extreme Rules premium live event in Philadelphia.

