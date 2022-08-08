CWG 2022 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Nikhat Zareen to Lead India at Commonwealth Games Athletes' Parade

A shortlist of flag bearers was drawn up by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Secretary General Rajeev Mehta, Acting President Anil Khanna, and Team India’s Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Chef de Mission Rajesh Bhandari, with gold medallists from the wrestling and weightlifting teams also considered. The final decision was made by Mehta and Khanna. The fact that the wrestling and weightlifting teams have already left for India was also factored into the final stage of decision-making.

IOA Acting President Anil Khanna: “It is with great pleasure we announce Achanta Sharath Kamal and Nikhat Zareen as our flagbearers. Sharath has served table tennis brilliantly all these years and his medals, including a mixed doubles gold, at Birmingham 2022 speak of the class and quality he brings to the highest stage along with his longevity.

“Ms Zareen, the reigning world champion and Team India’s gold medallist in the light flyweight boxing category at these Games is one of our best talents who continues to go from strength to strength, inspiring many, including young girls in India.”

On the last day, Indian shuttlers owned the badminton arena by winning all three titles on offer on the day while paddler Sharath Kamal yet again reminded everyone of his class and awe-inspiring longevity with a coruscating show, as the country wrapped up its CWG campaign with 61 medals to finish a creditable fourth. It was expected that Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and the formidable pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy would end up on top of the podium but what provided the icing on the cake was the 40-year-old Sharat Kamal’s gold medal-winning show against an equally good opponent in Liam Pitchford.

That performance took India’s gold medal count to 22, which is four less than the 2018 edition, but this time the sport of shooting was missing from the roster. The shooters had contributed seven golds in Gold Coast’s 66-medal haul, and considering that, India certainly put up a good show. However, with the 0-7 hammering of the men’s hockey team by Australia, when at least a spirited fight was anticipated, the Games ended on a somewhat disappointing note.

Ahead of today’s Commonwealth Games 2022 Closing Ceremony; here is all you need to know:

When will the Commonwealth Games 2022 Closing Ceremony be held?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 Closing Ceremony will take place on August 8, Monday.

Where will the Commonwealth Games 2022 Closing Ceremony be held?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 Closing Ceremony will be held at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

What time will Commonwealth Games 2022 Closing Ceremony begin?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 Closing Ceremony will begin at 11:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Commonwealth Games 2022 Closing Ceremony?

Commonwealth Games 2022 Closing Ceremony will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Commonwealth Games 2022 Closing Ceremony?

Commonwealth Games 2022 Closing Ceremony is available to stream live on the SonyLIV app and website.

