Commonwealth Games 2022: India’s Full Schedule At the Multi-Nation Event

The Commonwealth Games 2022 are about to kickstart from July 28 with the grand opening ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. With around 200 athletes competing in events across 15 sports, the Indian contingent will be eyeing a big medal haul in Birmingham. In the previous edition of the Commonwealth Games, India had finished finish third in the medal tally with a total of 66 medals (26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze).
After clinching 7 medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Indian contingent is well-placed to produce their best-ever performance at the multi-nation event. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra pulled out of the games due to a groin injury. However, there is no dearth of medal contenders in the 205-member Indian contingent.
Since Shooting has not been included in this edition of the Commonwealth Games, India’s medal hopes will rest on Olympic medallists PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia and the Indian men’s hockey team. India Women’s Cricket Team and paddler Manika Batra are also expected to bring glory for India at the prestigious games.
Here is the complete schedule of Team India at the Commonwealth Games 2022.
July 29
Cricket (women’s)
India vs Australia
Badminton
Ashwini Ponappa and B Sumeeth Reddy: Mixed Doubles
Hockey (Women’s)
India vs Ghana
Table Tennis
Men’s Team
Round 1 & Round 2
Women’s Team
Round 1 & Round 2
July 30
Athletics
Nitender Rawat: Men’s Marathon
Boxing
Amit Panghal: Men’s 51kg
Mohammad Hussamuddin: Men’s 57kg
Shiva Thapa: Men’s 63.5kg
Rohit Tokas: Men’s 67kg
Sumit Kundu: Men’s 75kg
Ashish Chaudhary: Men’s 80kg
Sanjeet Kumar: Men’s 92kg
Sagar Ahlawat: Men’s 92+kg
Nitu Ghanghas: Women’s 48kg
Nikhat Zareen: Women’s 50kg
Jasmine Lamboria: Women’s 60kg
Lovlina Borgohain: Women’s 70kg
Hockey (Women’s)
India vs Wales
Weightlifting
Mirabai Chanu: Women’s 55kg
Sanket Mahadev: Men’s 55kg
Chanambam Rishikanta Singh: Men’s 55kg
July 31
Cricket (women’s)
India vs Pakistan
Hockey (Men’s)
India vs Ghana
Weightlifting
Bindyarani Devi: Women’s 59kg
Jeremy Lalrinnunga: Men’s 67kg
Achinta Sheuli: Men’s 73kg
August 1
Hockey (Men’s)
India vs England
Weightlifting
Popy Hazarika: Women’s 64kg
Ajay Singh: Men’s 81kg
August 2
Athletics
Avinash Sable: Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
Murali Sreeshankar: Men’s Long Jump
Muhammed Anees Yahiya: Men’s Long Jump
Dhanalakshmi Sekar: Women’s 100m
Jyothi Yarraji: Women’s 100m hurdles
Manpreet Kaur: Women’s Shot Put
Navjeet Kaur Dhillon: Women’s Discus Throw
Hockey (Women’s)
India vs England
Weightlifting
Usha Kumara: Women’s 87kg
Purnima Pandey: Women’s 87+kg
Vikas Thakur: Men’s 96kg
Ragala Venkat Rahul: Men’s 96kg
August 3
Athletics
Aishwarya B: Women’s Triple Jump
Badminton
P.V. Sindhu: Women’s Singles
Aakarshi Kashyap: Women’s Singles
Lakshya Sen: Men’s Singles
Kidambi Srikanth: Men’s Singles
Cricket (women’s)
Barbados vs India
Hockey (Men’s)
Canada vs India
August 4
Badminton
Treesa Jolly: Women’s Doubles
Gayatri Gopichand: Women’s Doubles
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy: Men’s Doubles
Chirag Shetty: Men’s Doubles
Hockey (Men’s)
India vs Wales
August 5
Athletics
Abdulla Aboobacker: Men’s Triple Jump
Praveen Chithravel: Men’s Triple Jump
Eldhose Paul: Men’s Triple Jump
Neeraj Chopra: Men’s Javelin Throw
DP Manu: Men’s Javelin Throw
Rohit Yadav: Men’s Javelin Throw
Sandeep Kumar: Men’s 10km race walk
Amit Khatri: Men’s 10km race walk
Aishwarya B: Women’s Long Jump
Ancy Sojan: Women’s Long Jump
Annu Rani: Women’s Javelin Throw
Shilpa Rani: Women’s Javelin Throw
Manju Bala Singh: Women’s Hammer Throw
Sarita Romit Singh: Women’s Hammer Throw
Wrestling
Bajrang Punia: Men’s 65kg
Deepak Punia: Men’s 86kg
Mohit Grewal: Men’s 125kg
Anshu Malik: Women’s 57kg
Sakshi Malik: Women’s 62kg
Divya Kakran: Women’s 68kg
August 6
Athletics
Amoj Jacob: Men’s 4x400m relay
Noah Nirmal Tom: Men’s 4x400m relay
Arokia Rajiv: Men’s 4x400m relay
Muhammed Ajmal: Men’s 4x400m relay
Naganathan Pandi: Men’s 4x400m relay
Rajesh Ramesh: Men’s 4x400m relay
Bhawna Jat: Women’s 10km race walk
Priyanka Goswami: Women’s 10km race walk
Hima Das: Women’s 4x100m relay
Dutee Chand: Women’s 4x100m relay
Srabani Nanda: Women’s 4x100m relay
MV Jilna: Women’s 4x100m relay
NS Simi: Women’s 4x100m relay
Wrestling
Ravi Kumar Dahiya: Men’s 57kg
Naveen: Men’s 74kg
Deepak: Men’s 97kg
Pooja Gehlot: Women’s 50kg
Vinesh Phogat: Women’s 53kg
Pooja Sihag: Women’s 76kg
