Commonwealth Games 2022: India’s Full Schedule At the Multi-Nation Event

The Commonwealth Games 2022 are about to kickstart from July 28 with the grand opening ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. With around 200 athletes competing in events across 15 sports, the Indian contingent will be eyeing a big medal haul in Birmingham. In the previous edition of the Commonwealth Games, India had finished finish third in the medal tally with a total of 66 medals (26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze).

After clinching 7 medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Indian contingent is well-placed to produce their best-ever performance at the multi-nation event. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra pulled out of the games due to a groin injury. However, there is no dearth of medal contenders in the 205-member Indian contingent.

Since Shooting has not been included in this edition of the Commonwealth Games, India’s medal hopes will rest on Olympic medallists PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia and the Indian men’s hockey team. India Women’s Cricket Team and paddler Manika Batra are also expected to bring glory for India at the prestigious games.

Here is the complete schedule of Team India at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

July 29

Cricket (women’s)

India vs Australia

Badminton

Ashwini Ponappa and B Sumeeth Reddy: Mixed Doubles

Hockey (Women’s)

India vs Ghana

Table Tennis

Men’s Team

Round 1 & Round 2

Women’s Team

Round 1 & Round 2

July 30

Athletics

Nitender Rawat: Men’s Marathon

Boxing

Amit Panghal: Men’s 51kg

Mohammad Hussamuddin: Men’s 57kg

Shiva Thapa: Men’s 63.5kg

Rohit Tokas: Men’s 67kg

Sumit Kundu: Men’s 75kg

Ashish Chaudhary: Men’s 80kg

Sanjeet Kumar: Men’s 92kg

Sagar Ahlawat: Men’s 92+kg

Nitu Ghanghas: Women’s 48kg

Nikhat Zareen: Women’s 50kg

Jasmine Lamboria: Women’s 60kg

Lovlina Borgohain: Women’s 70kg

Hockey (Women’s)

India vs Wales

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu: Women’s 55kg

Sanket Mahadev: Men’s 55kg

Chanambam Rishikanta Singh: Men’s 55kg

July 31

Cricket (women’s)

India vs Pakistan

Hockey (Men’s)

India vs Ghana

Weightlifting

Bindyarani Devi: Women’s 59kg

Jeremy Lalrinnunga: Men’s 67kg

Achinta Sheuli: Men’s 73kg

August 1

Hockey (Men’s)

India vs England

Weightlifting

Popy Hazarika: Women’s 64kg

Ajay Singh: Men’s 81kg

August 2

Athletics

Avinash Sable: Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

Murali Sreeshankar: Men’s Long Jump

Muhammed Anees Yahiya: Men’s Long Jump

Dhanalakshmi Sekar: Women’s 100m

Jyothi Yarraji: Women’s 100m hurdles

Manpreet Kaur: Women’s Shot Put

Navjeet Kaur Dhillon: Women’s Discus Throw

Hockey (Women’s)

India vs England

Weightlifting

Usha Kumara: Women’s 87kg

Purnima Pandey: Women’s 87+kg

Vikas Thakur: Men’s 96kg

Ragala Venkat Rahul: Men’s 96kg

August 3

Athletics

Aishwarya B: Women’s Triple Jump

Badminton

P.V. Sindhu: Women’s Singles

Aakarshi Kashyap: Women’s Singles

Lakshya Sen: Men’s Singles

Kidambi Srikanth: Men’s Singles

Cricket (women’s)

Barbados vs India

Hockey (Men’s)

Canada vs India

August 4

Badminton

Treesa Jolly: Women’s Doubles

Gayatri Gopichand: Women’s Doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy: Men’s Doubles

Chirag Shetty: Men’s Doubles

Hockey (Men’s)

India vs Wales

August 5

Athletics

Abdulla Aboobacker: Men’s Triple Jump

Praveen Chithravel: Men’s Triple Jump

Eldhose Paul: Men’s Triple Jump

Neeraj Chopra: Men’s Javelin Throw

DP Manu: Men’s Javelin Throw

Rohit Yadav: Men’s Javelin Throw

Sandeep Kumar: Men’s 10km race walk

Amit Khatri: Men’s 10km race walk

Aishwarya B: Women’s Long Jump

Ancy Sojan: Women’s Long Jump

Annu Rani: Women’s Javelin Throw

Shilpa Rani: Women’s Javelin Throw

Manju Bala Singh: Women’s Hammer Throw

Sarita Romit Singh: Women’s Hammer Throw

Wrestling

Bajrang Punia: Men’s 65kg

Deepak Punia: Men’s 86kg

Mohit Grewal: Men’s 125kg

Anshu Malik: Women’s 57kg

Sakshi Malik: Women’s 62kg

Divya Kakran: Women’s 68kg

August 6

Athletics

Amoj Jacob: Men’s 4x400m relay

Noah Nirmal Tom: Men’s 4x400m relay

Arokia Rajiv: Men’s 4x400m relay

Muhammed Ajmal: Men’s 4x400m relay

Naganathan Pandi: Men’s 4x400m relay

Rajesh Ramesh: Men’s 4x400m relay

Bhawna Jat: Women’s 10km race walk

Priyanka Goswami: Women’s 10km race walk

Hima Das: Women’s 4x100m relay

Dutee Chand: Women’s 4x100m relay

Srabani Nanda: Women’s 4x100m relay

MV Jilna: Women’s 4x100m relay

NS Simi: Women’s 4x100m relay

Wrestling

Ravi Kumar Dahiya: Men’s 57kg

Naveen: Men’s 74kg

Deepak: Men’s 97kg

Pooja Gehlot: Women’s 50kg

Vinesh Phogat: Women’s 53kg

Pooja Sihag: Women’s 76kg

