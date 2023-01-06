'Competing at Khelo India Gave me The Confidence': Young Cyclist David Beckham

India’s young cyclist David Beckham, who participated in Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, said that competing in Khelo India Youth Games has boosted his cycling career and given him the confidence to do his best at international meets.

Beckham, who is hailing from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, came to the limelight after winning multiple gold medals in the under-17 boys’ category at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 held in Guwahati, Assam.

“I first competed in Khelo India in 2020 in Guwahati, Assam and gave my best over there, also made a national record. Since then, I have build-up my journey. I went to Germany for a Nation Cup. Thereafter, I participated in Nationals, where I rewrite my own national record. I would say Khelo India is a platform that gives athletes a chance to showcase their talents. Competing at the Khelo India gave me the confidence that yes, I can do my best to contribute to Indian cycling," Beckham said in an interaction facilitated by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The fifth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) will be held in Madhya Pradesh (MP) from January 31 to February 11.

“I will not be competing in the Khelo India Youth Games in Madhya Pradesh as I have turned senior. My upcoming tournaments are the two Nations Cups in Indonesia and Egypt. After a one-month New year break, I have started my preparations for my tournaments. I hope I will give my best and bring laurels to the country," the 19-year-old athlete added.

Speaking about his goals in 2023, David said that his main aim is to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics adding “for that, I have to compete in almost every tournament to gain as many points in view of Olympic qualification.

Beckham has been training at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi since the beginning of his career in 2017.

Speaking about the CWG campaign, he said “I have learnt a lot from Birmingham Games as professional cyclists, who have competed in the Olympics, were participating as well. I have keenly observed the senior pros to point out the mistakes that I have to work on for future events.

Sharing a story about his name, Beckham recalled that the media in London during the CWG 2022 were not believing that his name is David Beckham. “They kept asking me. Is David Beckham your real name? So, I showed them my passport to make them believe it.

His family is a big fan of England’s former professional footballer David Beckham and decided to name him after the English winger.

Reacting to shortcomings of India’s performance at the CWG 2022, Beckham said: “We all young riders, we have to work on our techniques and world hard to rectify the mistake that we committed in Birmingham. Overall, we performed well. We will keep fighting to give our best to have a podium finish on the international stage.

In 2021, Beckham bagged his first international medals, a gold and a silver in sprint and keirin, respectively, at an event in Portugal. He was also part of the Indian team sprint squad, alongside Ronaldo, which won the bronze at the Asian Track Cycling Championships 2022.

