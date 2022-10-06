Connor McGregor Names Nate Diaz as Toughest Opponent he has Faced

MMA fighter Connor McGregor has named long-time rival Nate Diaz as the toughest opponent of his career. However, ahead of his much-anticipated return, McGregor said he is the greatest of all time. He was last seen in action last year in July during the UFC 264 trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. McGregor had taken part in an engaging question-answer Twitter session on Wednesday.

ALSO READ|Conor Benn vs Chris Eubank Jr. Fight Rocked by Dope Test

“Nate," McGregor wrote while responding to a social media user’s query.

Advertisement

The former UFC champion had faced Diaz in a thrilling series of encounters in 2016. Diaz had emerged victorious at the UFC 196 in March. McGregor scripted a prompt turnaround in their next meeting. McGregor won the thrilling, five-round contest by a majority decision to successfully avenge his solitary UFC defeat at that point in time.

Previously, the duo was rumoured to face each other in a trilogy fight. However, it has not happened yet. McGregor recently expressed his desire to take on Diaz in a trilogy battle.

“Congrats Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations with the UFC, and as a bonafide superstar goer. An incredible feat. Fair play. Our trilogy will happen," McGregor had written after Diaz’s final UFC battle.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old Irish mixed professional artist, during his question-answer session on Twitter, also made a bold prediction for the UFC lightweight championship encounter scheduled to take place later this month.

Former champion Charles Oliveira will be up against Russia’s Islam Makhachev in the UFC lightweight final slated to be played at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Oliveira will come into the fixture with an impressive 11-fight win streak under his belt and McGregor believes that the Brazilian professional mixed martial artist will succeed in getting the better of Makhachev.

“Olly and easily," McGregor predicted on Twitter.

While talking about his future plans, McGregor disclosed that his return is certainly in the offing. Though, McGregor, in all likelihood, will not be involved in a lightweight contest. A social media user had asked whether McGregor would make a return to the next welterweight division. He said, “Definitely."

McGregor, during a contest against Poirier, had broken his leg and since then he has been out of action. The UFC 264 contest between McGregor and Poirier had taken place in July last year.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here