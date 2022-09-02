Conor Mcgregor Calls Hasbulla Magomedov a 'Little Smelly Inbred'

The Notorious Conor McGregor has yet again pushed the limits with his over-the-top antics after targeting social media sensation Hasbulla Magomedov. McGregor took a dig at the social media phenomenon in a series of tweets that have now been deleted, asserting that he wanted to kick Hasbulla with the “boot."

Hasbulla was born with a genetic disorder that gives him childlike characteristics due to his stunted growth. In a series of tweets, McGregor kept taking jibes at Hasbulla and shamed him for his stature.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

“I’d love to boot that little Hasbulla over a goal post. How much to get him on the volley? I’m going to make it my mission to score a 3-pointer with him one day," McGregor wrote.

The UFC fighter’s online rants have become normal on Twitter, but the light-hearted feud quickly went sour when the Irishman seemed to brand Hasbulla a “little smelly inbred."

Hasbulla seems to enjoy such banters and was quick to respond to McGregor in his own witty style. “I don’t follow bums, didn’t know someone was running their mouth," Hasbulla tweeted from his NFT account.

“At least one of us kept an undefeated record. Hasbulla 1, McGregor 0," he added.

Hasbulla even challenged McGregor to a bout, mocking the Irishman’s defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

“I have my UFC contract now; if you (McGregor) are really a man, see me in Abu Dhabi. Got smashed by Khabib already. Guess his money from Mayweather (Floyd) ran out and he needs more attention," Hasbulla said.

The 19-year-old has never backed away from demanding bouts against some of the world’s greatest and fiercest figures. From Floyd Mayweather to Logan Paul, Hasbulla backs himself in the ring or in the octagon against the best in the business. One individual, in particular, has long been on Hasbulla’s wish list and it’s none other than Conor McGregor.

Advertisement

The Former UFC lightweight champion’s name frequently appears in Hasbulla’s conversations, with ‘Mini Khabib’ expressing a desire to take him on in the ring. However, the Irishman was yet to react to his repeated calls, until now, it appears.

Hasbulla has already called out the UFC megastar in numerous tweets and videos and recently decided to raise his game by naming his chicken after McGregor. In viral footage, along with his new pet, he said: “This is my chicken, named Conor McGregor. There’s my beauty."

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see where this feud is headed. Though a full-fledged fight will never be on the cards, the two might just find some way to settle the scores between them.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here