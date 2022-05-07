Conspiracy against Me, Truth Will Soon Come Out: Kamalpreet Kaur on Failed Dope Test

Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) and her first reaction to the development was: “It’s a conspiracy against me and the truth will soon come out."

The AIU said she tested positive for stanozolol, a banned anabolic steroid, in a case dated March 29, 2022.

“The AIU has provisionally suspended discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur of India for the Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Stanozolol), a breach of the @WorldAthletics Anti-Doping Rules," the AIU tweeted.

According to a report in the Times of India (TOI), Kamalpreet was not sure about a protein supplement provided by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) from a private vendor to the national campers. She had approached the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) back in late April to get the product tested in a lab as she was suspicious about its authenticity.

Kamalpreet Kaur in her interaction with TOI clarified that she had never cheated in her life and she herself had been on a fact-finding mission to unearth the conspiracy and come out clean.

“The truth will come out. I know it’s a conspiracy (against me). I come from a humble background and struggled a lot to reach where I am today," she was quoted as saying by TOI.

Kamalpreet said she feels that a senior fellow athlete is involved. In fact, discus thrower Seema Punia had demanded a hyperandrogenism test on Kamalpreet last June. Punia had written to AFI over Kamalpreeet’s ‘sudden’ improvement.

Kamalpreet said she has been suffering from injuries on both knees even before the Tokyo Olympics and will undergo surgery later this month. She said that it is the reason that she is missing from the senior national camp in NIS Patiala and not a failed dope test.

“I am suffering from knee injuries and the pain has become unbearable. It had started before Tokyo because of the heavy practice load. Then after returning from the Olympics, I consulted a few doctors who advised surgery, but I continued to train and compete. I’ll go for the surgery by the end of this month." she signed off.

Kamalpreet, 26, came sixth at the Tokyo Games last year, with her best throw measuring 63.70 metres.

(With inputs from PTI)

