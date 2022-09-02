Couple Goals! Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal Join Twitter's One-Word Trend

Twitter’s one-word tweet trend has taken social media by storm. Recently, American train service provider, Amtrak, took to its official Twitter handle and summed up the brand’s description as “trains". Amtrak’s tweet went viral immediately and its minimalistic style caught the imagination of thousands of users across the world. Now, celebrity sports couple Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal have joined the bandwagon. The power couple has now shared their own versions of Twitter’s latest trend.

Interestingly, Karthik and Dipika are not the only ones who have taken up Twitter’s latest trend. The likes of US President Joe Biden, cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and US space agency NASA have also shared their own version of the one-word tweet.

Karthik tweeted “Dipika" to express his love for his wife.

At the same time, Dipika tweeted “Dinesh" to display her admiration for the famous cricketer.

Netizens have appreciated the couple’s adorable display of affection toward each other.

Last year, Karthik and Dipika were blessed with twin boys.

It is worth mentioning that while Dipika is a squash champion, Karthik is a wicketkeeper-batter in the Indian cricket team. The 37-year-old is the senior-most player in the Indian team. Karthik is currently in the Indian squad that is playing in the Asia Cup in UAE.

Dinesh Karthik made his debut International debut for team India way back in September 2004. However, Karthik was sidelined for many years after MS Dhoni cemented his place in the side. Karthik’s career has got a second wind due to his superlative form in the past few months. Dinesh Karthik lit up the last season of the Indian Premier League with his explosive batting and finished many games for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Due to his batting exploits for RCB, national selectors drafted Karthik back into the side. Pundits are surprised at the way Karthik has carried forward his excellent form. The Indian team management now sees Karthik in the role of a pure finisher. Such has been Karthik’s dominance, that he was included in the playing XI in place of superstar Rishabh Pant in the match against Pakistan.

