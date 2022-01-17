Covid Vaccination Required for Athletes Competing in France: Government Sources

AFP
Paris // Updated: January 17, 2022, 15:37 IST
All athletes who wish to compete in France will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19, government sources told AFP on Monday.
This appears to contradict what Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu said last week, that certain events like the French Open had a special exemption, when asked whether Novak Djokovic could play in the tournament.
