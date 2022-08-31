Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Chess Champ Magnus Carlsen Picks His Favourite

The debate over who is better between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has fascinated the entire football community for decades now. Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the most beloved footballers of the 21st century. Therefore, both of them have a loyal fan base. Additionally, club and national loyalties, personalities and different playing style also affect the choices of fans. All these factors make this fraught debate the biggest conundrum in football. Recently, reigning World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen reignited the GOAT debate between the fans of Ronaldo and Messi. In an appearance on YouTuber Lex Fridman’s channel, Carlsen made some stunning disclosures about Ronaldo and his former club Real Madrid.

The Norwegian grandmaster revealed that despite being a fan of Real Madrid, he believed that Lionel Messi is a better player than Cristiano Ronaldo. Magnus Carlsen went on to say that Ronaldo’s former club Real Madrid forced him to choose Cristiano Ronaldo as his favourite player.

“I think it’s pretty hard to make a case for anybody else than Lionel Messi for his all-round game. My Real Madrid fandom actually predates the Ronaldo era – the second Ronaldo, not Ronaldo Nazario. I always liked Cristiano Ronaldo, but I always kind of thought that Messi was better," Magnus Carlsen was quoted as saying.

The chess champion dropped another bombshell when he revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t even his favourite Los Blancos player. Carlsen said, “I went to many Real Madrid games and they’ve always been super helpful to me down there. The only thing is that they were going to do an interview and they were going to ask me who my favourite player was. I said somebody else, I think it was Isco at that point, and they were like, ‘Okay, now you say Ronaldo.’ So for them it was very important, but it wasn’t that huge to me."

Many pundits and fans consider Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest football player of all time. Although the 37-year-old is having a torrid time with Manchester United, Ronaldo was one of the highest goal scorers in the Premier League last season.

On the other hand, Lionel Messi is in his second season with PSG. While PSG won their 10th French League title earlier this year, the Argentine hasn’t able to replicate the success he had at FC Barcelona.

