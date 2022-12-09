Croatia vs Brazil Live Score FIFA World Cup Updates: CRO vs BRA Starting Line-ups Out For Mega Quarterfinal Clash

The return of Neymar in the South Korea clash boosted Brazil’s confidence as the PSG forward also had an excellent outing in the round of 16.

Brazil have been one of the most dominating sides in the World Cup so far as their star attacking line has come up big in Qatar. The Brazilian flair is working well for Tite as his players are complementing well on the field.

On the other side, Croatia once again emerged as the big underdogs in the tournament. Luka Modric and Co. have shown fighting spirit and resilience in the tournament so far. The only concern for them is the attacking line as they have failed to produce goals at will in Qatar.

On what date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Brazil be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Brazil will take place on December 9, Friday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Brazil be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Brazil will be played at the Education City Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Croatia vs Brazil begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Brazil will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Croatia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Croatia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Croatia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Croatia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Croatia vs Brazil Possible Starting XI:

Croatia Predicted Starting Line-up: D Livakovic, J Juranovic, D Lovren, Gvardiol, B Sosa, M Brozovic, L Modric, M Kovacic; A Kramaric, B Petkovic, I Perisic

Brazil Starting Line-up: Alisson, E Militao, Marquinhos, T Silva, A Sandro, Casemiro, L Paqueta, Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius, Richarlison

Read all the Latest Sports News here