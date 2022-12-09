Croatia vs Brazil Live Score FIFA World Cup Updates: CRO vs BRA Starting Line-ups Out For Mega Quarterfinal Clash

By: Sports Desk
Edited By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: December 09, 2022, 19:59 IST
Doha
Live Score Croatia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match between Croatia and Brazil from Education City Stadium, Doha. The race to lift the coveted World Cup trophy intensifies as five-time champions Brazil take on Croatia in the first quarterfinal on Friday. Read More
Croatia, runners-up in 2018, make two changes from their last-16 victory on penalties over Japan. Coach Zlatko Dalic brings Borna Sosa back into the side at left-back after illness, replacing Borna Barisic, while Mario Pasalic starts in place of Bruno Petkovic. Real Madrid’s Luka Modric, 37, captains the side as they look to cause a major upset against the World Cup favourites.
Brazil coach Tite has named an unchanged starting line-up for Friday’s World Cup quarter-final against Croatia as Neymar retains his place following his return from an ankle injury in the previous round. Neymar scored from the spot in the 4-1 win over South Korea in the last 16 on Monday, with Vinicius Junior, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta also on target in the game. Neymar now requires just one more goal to equal Pele’s all-time record tally of 77 for Brazil.
Brazil have been one of the most dominating sides in the World Cup so far as their star attacking line has come up big in Qatar. The Brazilian flair is working well for Tite as his players are complementing well on the field.
On the other side, Croatia once again emerged as the big underdogs in the tournament. Luka Modric and Co. have shown fighting spirit and resilience in the tournament so far. The only concern for them is the attacking line as they have failed to produce goals at will in Qatar.
On what date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Brazil be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Brazil will take place on December 9, Friday.
Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Brazil be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Brazil will be played at the Education City Stadium.
What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Croatia vs Brazil begin?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Brazil will begin at 8:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Croatia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
Croatia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of Croatia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
Croatia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.
Croatia vs Brazil Possible Starting XI:
Croatia Predicted Starting Line-up: D Livakovic, J Juranovic, D Lovren, Gvardiol, B Sosa, M Brozovic, L Modric, M Kovacic; A Kramaric, B Petkovic, I Perisic
Brazil Starting Line-up: Alisson, E Militao, Marquinhos, T Silva, A Sandro, Casemiro, L Paqueta, Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius, Richarlison
