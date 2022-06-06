Croatia vs France Live Football Streaming: How to Stream UEFA Nations League 2022-23 CRO vs FRA Online

In the second round of matches, 2018 FIFA World cup finalists Croatia will take on the world champions France on Tuesday (June 7). The match between Croatia and France will be played at the Stadion Poljud in Split.

Croatia found it difficult to do anything fruitful in the previous edition of the UEFA Nations League as they crashed out of the group stage. Zlatko Dalic’s men will be eager to change their fate this time and will try to qualify for the next round.

World Champions France are the defending UEFA Nations League champions as well. Les Bleus will aim to continue their strong show and secure one more title. Their star-studded attacking line-up comprises players like Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann. Absence of midfielder Paul Pogba might be a concern but it will give the youngsters a chance to prove their mettle. This one is expected to be an electrifying clash as it features some world-class players.

Ahead of Tuesday’s (June 7) UEFA Nations League match between Croatia and France; here is all you need to know:

What date will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Croatia and France be played?

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Croatia and France will take place on June 7, Tuesday.

Where will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Croatia and France be played?

The match between Croatia and France will be played at the Stadion Poljud in Split.

What time will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Croatia and France begin?

The match between Croatia and France will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Croatia vs France match?

Croatia vs France match will be televised on the Sony sports network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Croatia vs France match?

Croatia vs France match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Croatia vs France Possible Starting XIs

Croatia Predicted Starting Line-up: Dominik Livakovic; Domagoj Vida, Duje Caleta-Car, Marin Pongracic, Josip Juranovic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Borna Barisic, Andrej Kramaric, Josip Brekalo

France Predicted Starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, Lucas Digne, N’Golo Kante, Aurelien Tchouameni, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe

