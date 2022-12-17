Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score and Latest Updates: Losers' Final; CRO v MAR

Last Updated: December 17, 2022, 20:13 IST
Doha
Croatia vs Morocco Live Score FIFA World Cup Updates: As Croatia and Morocco pick up the pieces after their 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final defeats, the two teams will welcome the prospect of potentially leaving Qatar on a high when they square up in the third-place playoff on Saturday. Read More
Ivana Knoll received marriage proposals and footballers even expressed their desire to meet her during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. READ MORE
She’s at the Khalifa International Stadium for the third-place play-off between Croatia and Morocco!
Referee: Abdulrahman Al Jassim (QAT)
Assistant referees: Taleb Al Marri (QAT), Saoud Al Maqaleh (QAT)
Fourth official: Raphael Claus (BRA)
Croatia and Morocco had faced each other on the first matchday in Group F, playing out a goalless draw at Al Bayt Stadium.
Croatia and Morocco made several changes to their starting lineups for their World Cup third-place playoff at Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday, with both coaches giving opportunities to players benched during the tournament.
Morocco will be without skipper Romain Saiss who lasted only 21 minutes in the semi-final defeat by France before he was substituted, with head coach Walid Regragui saying it was a risk worth taking at the time but not for the playoff.
In defence, Achraf Hakimi and Jawad El Yamiq retain their place, with Achraf Dari and Yahya Attiat-Allah coming in for the injured Saiss and Nayef Aguerd.
Croatia skipper Luka Modric starts in midfield alongside Mateo Kovacic, but Marcelo Brozovic sits out with Lovro Majer coming in. Marko Livaja and Mislav Orsic start in attack.
Here is how Morocco line-up: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Jawad El Yamiq, Sofyan Amrabat, Hakim Ziyech, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri, Achraf Dari, Bilal El Khannouss, Yahya Attiat-Allah
Here is how Croatia line-up: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Stanisic, Ivan Perisic, Lovro Majer, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marko Livaja, Mislav Orsic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Sutalo
Croatia and Morocco have one more game to play before they go home. Beaten in the semi-finals by Argentina and France respectively, they will be vying for a place on the podium at the FIFA World Cup as they meet at Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.
Both sides will be out to finish the tournament on a high and give their fans one last celebration and both can be proud of their efforts at Qatar 2022. Coming away with a medal will be the perfect way to cap a memorable few weeks.
Beating two world-class teams in Argentina and France to reach the final proved to be a step too far for Croatia and Morocco, who handsomely defied pre-tournament odds to reach the semis.
Morocco rewrote history along the way when Walid Regragui’s fearless squad became the first African team to reach the last four of football’s showpiece event.
They will be welcomed home as heroes regardless of the result having not only earned the respect and support of the continent and the Arab world, but also having found a place in the hearts of neutral fans who love a true underdog story.
Croatia and Morocco will face off in Qatar for a second time after playing out a 0-0 draw in their group opener, just as in 2018 when Belgium and England met each other in the group stage and third-place playoff.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot
On what date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia vs Morocco be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place playoff match between Croatia and Morocco will take place on December 17, Saturday.
Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Croatia vs Morocco be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place playoff match between Croatia and Morocco will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium.
What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Croatia vs Morocco begin?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place playoff match between Croatia vs Morocco will begin at 8:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.
Read all the Latest Sports News here