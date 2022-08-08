Home » News » Sports » CWG 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula Win Gold in Table Tennis Mixed Doubles

CWG 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula Win Gold in Table Tennis Mixed Doubles

By: Ritayan Basu

Last Updated: August 08, 2022, 00:58 IST

Birmingham

CWG 2022: India's Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula (Twitter)
Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula won gold in the table tennis mixed doubles at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games

India’s table tennis stars Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula won gold in the mixed doubles at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

They defeated the Malaysian pair of Javen Choong and Karen Lyne 3-1 in the final.

Earlier, the Indian table tennis legend Sharath Kamal defied age and produced a class act to reach the men’s singles final. The 40-year-old paddler, who won a bronze medal in the last edition in Gold Coast, defeated home country’s Paul Drinkhall 11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8 to reach his second CWG final.

The only other time Sharath, fourth-seeded here, made it to the final, he returned with a gold in the 2006 edition in Melbourne.

Earlier in the day, Sreeja had suffered a heartbreaking loss at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games as she went down to Australia’s Yangzi Liu 3-4 in a close bronze medal play-off. Sreeja went down 11-3 6-11 2-11 11-7 13-15 11-9 7-11.

first published: August 08, 2022, 00:55 IST
last updated: August 08, 2022, 00:58 IST