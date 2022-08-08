CWG 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula Win Gold in Table Tennis Mixed Doubles

India’s table tennis stars Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula won gold in the mixed doubles at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

They defeated the Malaysian pair of Javen Choong and Karen Lyne 3-1 in the final.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

Earlier, the Indian table tennis legend Sharath Kamal defied age and produced a class act to reach the men’s singles final. The 40-year-old paddler, who won a bronze medal in the last edition in Gold Coast, defeated home country’s Paul Drinkhall 11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8 to reach his second CWG final.

The only other time Sharath, fourth-seeded here, made it to the final, he returned with a gold in the 2006 edition in Melbourne.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Sreeja had suffered a heartbreaking loss at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games as she went down to Australia’s Yangzi Liu 3-4 in a close bronze medal play-off. Sreeja went down 11-3 6-11 2-11 11-7 13-15 11-9 7-11.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here