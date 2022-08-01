CWG 2022: Achinta Sheuli Wins Gold - Everything You Need to Know the Weightlifter

Achinta Sheuli clinched gold in the men’s 73kg event and with the commonwealth games record as well. He lifted 170kg on his third attempt in clean and jerk to add to his 143kg in the snatch for a combined total of 313kg.

Sheuli, a junior world championship silver medallist, executed three clean lifts — 137kg, 140kg and 143kg — in the snatch section.

His 143kg effort helped him smash the Games record and improve his personal best.

Heading into clean and jerk with a five-kilogram advantage, the Kolkata lifter started with a 166kg lift, which he hoisted easily.

Sheuli then faltered his 170kg attempt only to heave the weight in the third attempt and create a new Games record with a total lift (313kg).

The Indian lifter had to wait patiently towards the end to find out what medal he’d take home as the Malaysian attempted a 176kg lift in his last two attempts only to fail.

Achinta, the 20-year-old former tailor from Howrah district of West Bengal, started weightlifting in the year 2011, idolising his brother who was also a former Weightlifter. He later joined Army Sports Institute in 2015 and continued to excel in the sport. Same year in 2015 he was brought on board in the Indian National Camp. In 2016 and 2017 he again trained at ASI, after which he has been in the National camp since 2018.

Having lost his Father at a very young age, Achinta’s mother Purnima Sheuli always supported him to follow his passion for Weightlifting and represent the country on the International stage.

Achinta Sheuli Date of Birth: 24/11/2001

Achinta Sheuli Hometown: Howrah, West Bengal

Achinta Sheuli Coach: Vijay Sharma

Achinta Sheuli Achievement:

2021 Commonwealth Senior Championship Gold Medalist

2021 Junior World Championship Silver Medalist

2019 Commonwealth Senior & Junior Championship Gold Medalist

2018 Asian Youth Championship Silver Medalist

2015 Commonwealth Youth Championship Silver Medalist

