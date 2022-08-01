Indian weightlifting contingent’s dream run at the CWG 2022 in Birmingham continued as India’s 73 Kg representative Achinta Sheuli bagged the gold medal in his event.

The 20-year-old claimed the yellow metal with a combined effort of 313 Kilograms.

Malaysia’s Erry Hidayat Muhammad, who gave Sheuli a tough competition, ended as the second best lifter in the event. He had a best effort of 303kg (138kg+165kg).

Canada’s Shad Darsigny was third with a total lift of 298kg (135kg+163kg).

Sheuli was in absolute control of the event from the word go as he completed all three of his snatch attempts successfully.

He opened his night with a first snatch attempt of 137 Kilograms which he executed to masterful perfection.

His second attempt was a challenge of 140 Kilograms. But, he ensured that he got all three green lights. The Indian’s second lift was enough to place him at the top of the standings in the snatch, but, he wasn’t done yet.

He went on to his third lift, in which he attempted a lift of 143 Kilograms. The boy from Bengal made in three for three and took the Games record as he made routine work of his third try.

He proceeded to the clean and jerk variant of the event with a 5 Kg lead over his closest competitor who had managed a best of 138 Kilograms in snatch.

His first clean and jerk attempt was a successful 166 Kg lift that took him to the very top of the rankings.

He set a new games record of a total of 309 Kgs in his category with his first attempt as he moved clear of any competition.

He pushed the boundaries further still as he attempted to lift 170 Kilograms on his second try, but he couldn’t land it.

But, he wasn’t ready to give up as he came back to complete the same weight on his third and final attempt.

India has been performing exceptionally well in weightlifting as the contingent has already bagged 6 medals in this edition of the friendly games.

Mirabai Chanu and Jeremy Lalrinunnga claimed a gold medal apiece while Bindyarani Devi and Sanketh Sargar picked up silver medals. The only bronze to date under India’s tally in Birmingham came from Gururaja Poojary.

With Sheuli’s victory, India now has 3 gold, 2 silver and a bronze medal at the CWG 2022.

