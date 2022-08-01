CWG 2022: Ajay Singh Finishes 4th in Men’s 81kg Weightlifting

Weightlifter Ajay Singh missed the podium by a whisker in the men’s 81kg finishing fourth with a combined lift of 319 kg with England’s Chris Murray claiming gold with a CWG record of 325 kg, while Kyle Bruce of Australia won silver with a lift of323. Nicolas Vachon of Canada won bronze with a total list of 320

Singh started with a lift of 137 kg in snatch and completed all three attempts with progressive lists of 137kg, 141 kg and 144 kg. In clean and jerk he started with 172 kg and added four more kilos with an attempt at 176. He just about managed to lift the weight and stayed on the platform, but a failed attempt at 180 kg meant Singh missed out on the podium.

CWG 2022 | FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS

Advertisement

Singh came into the competition as the reigning Commonwealth Senior Champion in his weight category, but a recent shoulder had out doubts over his performance at Birmingham, but he fought through and remained in the hunt for medals till his final lift.

Singh, a former 600m sprinter, was scouted by GTMT where he was assessed based on his anatomical structure. He was suggested to change his sport to Weightlifting where he was more suited to excel. The change in sport worked for him and based on his good performance he was inducted into Army Sports Institute in the year 2010. The 22-year-old from Rajasthan was later on-boarded in the Indian National Camp in 2016.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here