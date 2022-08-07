CWG 2022: Annu Rani Wins Bronze in Women's Javelin Throw

Indan athlete Annu Rani claimed the bronze medal in Birmingham on Sunday as she sealed a podium finish with her best throw on the day of 60m.

She came in third behind Kelsey Lee Barber of Australia who clinched the yellow metal with a throw of 64.43m, while compatriot Mackenzie Little walked home with the silver for her effort of 64.27m, which was incidentally her personal best as well.

The javelin thrower from UP started the event with an initial effort of 55.61m on her opening throw. Which was followed by a couple of disallowed throws on her second and third attempts.

But, that did not deter the 29-year-old as she registered her best throw of the day, which earned her first commonwealth games medal on her fourth attempt.

Her fifth attempt scaled 58.15m, and her subsequent final throw was chalked off.

Fellow Indian javelin throw finalist Shilpa Rani finished seventh with a best throw of 54.62m.

Shilpa Rani started her day with an opening throw that traversed 54.22m. She followed this up with what would ultimately be her top throw of the event.

A 50.98 throw on her third attempt, followed by efforts of 54.13m and 53.94m on her fourth and fifth attempts respectively, culminated with a disallowed throw.

Indian athletes have been having good shoeing in this edition of the friendly games with medals coming from multiple sources.

Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker made in an Indian one-two in the men’s Triple Jump on Sunday

Avinash Sable picked up the silver medal in the men’s 3000m Steeplechase event as Priyanka Goswami claimed the number 2 place on the podium in the women’s race walking event.

The Indian weightlifting contingent gave the nation a brilliant start heading into the CWG as they picked up a flurry of medals across the spectrum. The wrestling contingent continued the trend with their contribution to India’s medal tally.

Indian pugilists ensured that their participation in Birmingham would be noticed too as they added their share of the medals to a burgeoning trophy cabinet.

