CWG 2022: Anshu Malik Gets Silver in Women's Wrestling Freestyle 57Kg

Indian wrestler Anshu Malik got silver in the women’s freestyle 57Kg at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Friday. She lost to defending champion Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye of Nigeria 7-3 in the summit clash and celebrated by breaking out into a song.

The 21-year-old, who is celebrating her birthday, defeated Irene Symeonidis of Australia 10-0 via technical superiority rather easily in the quarter-final stage. In the semi-final, she defeated Nethmi Poruthotage of Sri Lanka 10-0 via technical superiority and that too in just over a minute.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDALS TALLY

Advertisement

Earlier on Friday, wrestling competitions at the Victoria Park Arena in Coventry were halted because of safety concerns. The Organising Committee of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games has paused the wrestling competitions for some time to carry out some safety and security drills, an official said on condition of anonymity as he is not authorized to speak to the media.

Anshu Malik, who comes from a line of wrestlers, had picked up a silver medal at the Oslo World Championships in the year 2021.

Daughter of international wrestler Dharamvir Malik, Anshu is a three-time medal winner at Cadet Wrestling Championships, in the 60 kg category gold in 2017 with bronze in 2016 and 2018.

She then won bronze at the 2020 Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi in the 57 kg event and went on to clinch silver at the 2020 Individual Wrestling World Cup held in Belgrade in the women’s 57 kg the same year.

Malik bagged gold In Asian Wrestling Championships 2021 and in earlier this year in April, she got bronze at the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships in Ulaanbaatar in the 57 kg event.

India have 12 wrestlers in the fray at CWG with the sport historically being a big source of medals for the country.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here