CWG 2022: Bajrang Punia Wins Gold in Men's Wrestling Freestyle 65Kg

Star India wrestler Bajrang Punia clinched the gold medal with a dominating win over Canada’s Lachlan McNeil in the 65kg final bout at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Bajrang won 9-2 in the summit clash.

Bajrang was touted to achieve glory for India and he lived up to the expectations of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and TOPS who sent him to the US for training ahead of the CWG.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDALS TALLY

After winning the bronze at Tokyo Olympics, the pressure was high on Bajrang to prove his supremacy in Birmingham.

Advertisement

He started the campaign against Naurau’s Lowe Bingham, where he produced a dominant show to outclass him inside two minutes. He measured his rival for about a minute and then put him on the mat from a lock position to finish the bout in a jiffy. The 28-year-old didn’t stop after that and beat his opponent with total ease in every round to get his hands on the gold medal.

In the semifinal round, Bajrang outclassed England’s George Ramm via technical superiority. The English wrestler was no match to Bajrang and failed to claim even one point in the crucial bout.

Bajrang entered the tournament with a big reputation for being the defending champion in his category. However, it was not an easy job for him as in the past few months he was battling the niggle issues in his knee. It was his fourth medal in Commonwealth Games as he won the silver in 2014 Glasgow event and then followed it up with a gold at Gold Coast.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here