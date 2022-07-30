Home » News » Sports » CWG 2022 Medals Tally: Australia Take Lead With 8 Gold Medals After Day 1 of Commonwealth Games

CWG 2022 Medals Tally: Australia Take Lead With 8 Gold Medals After Day 1 of Commonwealth Games

By: Sports Desk

News18

July 30, 2022

Birmingham, England, UK

Zac Stubblety-Cook of Australia poses with his medal on the podium after winning the Men's 200 meters breaststroke final during the Commonwealth Games at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Zac Stubblety-Cook of Australia poses with his medal on the podium after winning the Men's 200 meters breaststroke final during the Commonwealth Games at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

CWG 2022 Medals Tally: Australia Take Lead with 8 Golds After Day 1 of Commonwealth Games: There was lots of sporting action to celebrate on day one at the 2022 Games with medals won in Triathlon, Cycling, Artistic Gymnastics and Swimming.

There was lots of sporting action to celebrate on day one at the 2022 Games with medals won in Triathlon, Cycling, Artistic Gymnastics and Swimming.

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games were off to a brilliant start with one of the most fabulous opening ceremonies in recent memory. A swathe of celebrities with ties to the city enthralled the 30,000-strong crowd present at the Alexander Stadium. A cultural spectacle showcasing the glorified history of the host city swept the onlookers off their feet.

CWG 2022 Medal Standings
RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Australia84416
2New Zealand3317
3England2529
4Canada1214
5Scotland1146
6Bermuda1001
7Wales0112
8Cyprus0011
8Northern Ireland0011

The 12-day sporting extravaganza that has participants from 71 nations will witness some top-quality displays of sporting brilliance.

The Indian team head into the event with the promise of a strong overall performance. The national contingent picked up 66 medals in the last edition of the CWG at Gold Coast, Australia.

The unit will take encouragement from the memories of the 2010 Commonwealth Games, held in New Delhi, where India bagged 101 medals.

