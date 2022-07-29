CWG 2022: Birmingham Commonwealth Games Medals Tally

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games were off to a brilliant start with one of the most fabulous opening ceremonies in recent memory.

A swathe of celebrities with ties to the city enthralled the 30,000-strong crowd present at the Alexander Stadium. A cultural spectacle showcasing the glorified history of the host city swept the onlookers off their feet.

The 12-day sporting extravaganza that has participants from 71 nations will witness some top-quality displays of sporting brilliance.

The Indian team head into the event with the promise of a strong overall performance. The national contingent picked up 66 medals in the last edition of the CWG at Gold Coast, Australia.

The unit will take encouragement from the memories of the 2010 Commonwealth Games, held in New Delhi, where India bagged 101 medals.

