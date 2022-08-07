Divya Kakran clinched bronze in the 65kg category at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Friday.

As accolades and congratulations came her way on social media, Divya took to Twitter to lash out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Thank you for congratulating me on my medal victory, respected CM sir. I’m living in Delhi for the past 20 years and doing my wrestling practice here, but I haven’t received any prize money from the state government, nor did I receive any help. @Arvind Kejriwal," Kakran wrote.

“I request you that I should also be treated in a similar manner as Delhi-born wrestlers who are honoured despite representing other states."

This is Divya’s second medal at the Commonwealth Games – she had won a bronze in the 2018 edition in Gold Coast . She shared a video from 2018, of her making a similar request to the Delhi CM during the felicitation ceremony following the contingent’s return from CWG success in Gold Coast.

Responding to these remarks, the AAP government in a statement said," The Delhi government respects all sportspersons of the country and prays for their bright future." “Currently Divya Kakran plays for Uttar Pradesh. If she had played from Delhi or she had been part of any sports scheme of the government or she has applied in any such scheme then the government will surely look into it," it said.

