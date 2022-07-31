CWG 2022: 'Didi Was Cheering for Me from the Very First Row'-Jeremy Lalrinnunga Highlights Mirabai Chanu's Role In Gold Medal Win

Birmingham: Jeremy Lalrinnunga, won India’s and the weightlifting squad’s second gold at his very first Commonwealth Games (CWG) at the young age of 19 years on Sunday. He took the stage for India in the 67 kg Men’s Weightlifting category and added to the nation’s medal tally which presently stands at five.

Cheers roared across the country when Jeremy lifted 300kgs across the snatch and clean and jerk disciplines. He himself was elated with the response he received from everyone around him.

The CWG Gold medalist was greeted by the Queen of Indian Weightlifting Mirabai Chanu, prior to his competition and that inspired him to go for gold. He said, “Didi (Mirabai Chanu) motivates me a lot. Before going into the competition, she met me and inspired me to do good. She was cheering for me from the very first row. I got to learn so many things from her whether it was about hard work and her journey to the Olympics and all. She guides us every time."

Jeremy, who participated in his first CWG in Birmingham, was excited to book his first senior level victory post the Youth Olympics games and after overcoming a series of injuries. He said, “After youth Olympics, I haven’t achieved such a big thing like this. This is my first medal at senior level competition and I have had to face a few injuries. People kept asking me, when are you going to bring medals after the youth Olympics. And I kept working hard to win a medal for my country. I couldn’t give the performance as I expected but I’ve achieved what I wanted to."

Jeremy was determined to lift the weights for India even though he was struggling with a cramp in his lower back. But facing injuries comes with the package for an athlete and Jeremy had this to say, “I’ll recover very quickly from my latest injury, there’s a minor muscle issue and will be ready for the next tournament soon."

Post his win, Jeremy dedicated it to his biggest supporters – his grandparents. He said “My Dada and Dadi used to always pray for me. My Dada left me before I left for Youth Olympics and my Dadi left me post that and I couldn’t be home both times. I know that before every lift I follow everything that they told me to say and that’s why I dedicated my medal to them."

Neerav Tomar, MD of IOS sports who manages Jeremy was proud of what Jeremy achieved, he said, “Jeremy is a natural talent and he is always keen to learn and improve. He is just 19 and has grabbed Gold for India at the CWG22. I would like to congratulate him for lifting the morale of every Indian with his final lift and I am sure that this isn’t the only gold that he’ll be bringing home for India."

Jeremy motivated himself to win gold at the CWG by keeping the medal as his mobile wallpaper and is now set to take things up a notch and continue to work hard to give his best for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

