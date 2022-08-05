CWG 2022: Divya Kakran Bags Bronze in Women's 68 Kg Wrestling

Indian wrestler Divya Kakran took home the bronze medal at the CWG 2022 in Birmingham as she beat Tiger Lily Cocker Lemalie of Tonga on Friday.

Kakran won her fixture against Cocker Lemalie by fall as she pinned her opponent.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDALS TALLY

Kakran initially came in second best to Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria in the quarter-final of her event as she was humbled by her opponent in a 0-11 defeat.

Oborududu bagged 5 technical points in the first period before adding 6 more in the second as she claimed the victory by technical superiority, without any point scored by the Indian.

Advertisement

But, she ensured that India’s tally of medals in Birmingham will have a boost on her accord as she capitalised on her repechage opportunity against Cameroon’s Blandine Nyeh Ngiri.

In the match for a bronze medal qualification against Ngiri, Kakran claimed four technical points to which she held on without being broken before she took the victory by fall in a match that lasted just over a minute.

With her performance in Birmingham on Friday, she added to her CWG bronze medal that she clinched in Gold Coast 2018.

Earlier in the day Bajrang Punia successfully defended his Commonwealth Games title with his triumph over Canadian wrestler Lachlan McNeil.

The 2018 men’s 65 Kg Gold Coast winner won the championship event by a superiority of points as she polished yet another successful campaign with a score of 9-2 in the final.

Sakshi Malik bagged the yellow metal for India in the women’s 62 Kg category with a victory by fall over Ana Godinez Gonzalez of Canada. With the win, the wrestler from Rohtak added to her CWG medals from the 2014 edition in Glasgow (Silver) and the bronze she picked up at Gold Coast in 2018.

The Indian wrestling unit has been a dependable source of medals at the CWG and they did not disappoint the millions of Indians back home in England at this edition of the friendly games.

The weightlifting contingent had racked up the medal on the initial days of the CWG 2022 as the boxing and wrestling units followed suit in their contribution to the nation’s tally in front of the large Indian community in the West Midlands.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here