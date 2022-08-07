CWG 2022: Eldhose Paul Clinches Gold in Men’s Triple Jump; Silver for Abdulla Aboobacker

India added a historic first gold medal in men’s triple jump at CWG 2022 with triple jumper Eldhose Paul clinching gold with a massive jump of 17.03m on Day 10 of the Games while his compatriot Abdulla Aboobacker claimed silver with a jump of 17.02m. Bermuda’s Jah-Nhai Perinchief won bronze with a jump of 16.92m.

Paul, a world athletics championship finalist started with a below-par 14/62, in his first attempt but improved it to 16/30m in his second before making his best jump in the third attempt to hold off his challengers. Praveen Chithravel of India finished fourth with a best jump of 16.89m.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

Advertisement

This was India’s fifth and sixth medals in Athletics after gold from Murali Sreeshankar (Long Jump), silver medals from Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase) and Priyanka Goswami (women’s race walk) and bronze in the high jump by Tejaswin Shankar. Shortly afterwards, Sandeep Kumar won bronze in the men’s 10,000m race walk.

Kerala’s Paul started participating in athletic meets during his time at MA College in Kothamangalam, which is considered a nursery of emerging athletes. After being trained by veteran coach TP Ouseph, the youngster has not looked back.

He is on a spree to constantly improve his records. At the Federation Cup in April 2022, Paul showcased a stellar show, as he improved on his personal best with a jump of 16.99m, just 0.01 m off the 17m mark. He was placed 2nd Place at XXXII QOsanov Memorial, Almaty, Kazakistan in 2022 and 1st at National Federation Cup, Thenhipalam 2022. At the World Athletics Championships 2022, Eldhose Paul finished ninth in the men’s triple jump final.

Air force man Abdulla Ibnu Aboobacker started off with track events like 100m, 200m sprints, and hurdles but soon switched to Triple Jump only because there were no takers for the event but soon it became his pet event. He was placed 1st at Indian Grand Pix, Bhubaneshwar, May 2022 and 2nd at Indian Grand Pix, Thriruvanthapuram in 2022. He was only the 3rd Indian to cross 17m mark in the triple jump.

Advertisement

Praveen belongs to a poor family in a small village in Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu and his father is a daily wage farm labourer. He won a triple jump bronze in the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires and became the second Indian to win an athletics medal at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games.

Advertisement

Air force man Abdulla Ibnu Aboobacker started off with track events like 100m, 200m sprints, and hurdles but soon switched to Triple Jump only because there were no takers for the event but soon it became his pet event. He was placed 1st at Indian Grand Pix, Bhubaneshwar, May 2022 and 2nd at Indian Grand Pix, Thiruvananthapuram in 2022. He was only the 3rd Indian to cross 17m mark in triple jump.

Advertisement

Praveen belongs to a poor family in a small village in Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu and his father is a daily wage farm labourer. He won a triple jump bronze in the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires and became the second Indian to win an athletics medal at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here